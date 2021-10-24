The option of being able to put two applications at the same time is something that has been in Android for a long time, just since it was released in the Nougat version, although after the passage of more versions it has been refined and currently works much better. Let’s see how to do it.

The ability to use two applications at the same time is what we know as split screen, an option that Android debuted in Nougat, being improved in Oreo or Pie.

But Android was not the first to offer it, since many layers of customization already had it before, although it is fair to say that once they incorporate it into the operating system, it is clear that it works best.

Despite being a versatile and very useful option, it is an Android power that is quite unknown and not widely used.

That is why we are going to tell you how you can take advantage of it.

How to activate split screen on Android

The way in which we can activate the split screen is something that is not the same in all Android terminals, since it depends a lot on the customization layer and even on the version of the operating system itself.

In pure Android the way is extremely simple and you just have to follow these steps:

The way to do it in Android stock is from the Recent window. This part of Android is entered by clicking on the square of the icons that we all have at the bottom of the screen. At that moment, click on the upper part of the screen, right on the application symbol, and click on Split screen. Then said application is framed at the top of the screen and the lower one we use to choose the other app that will accompany the first. This second application can be chosen between those that we have open in the background (Recent Windows) or those that we have in the application drawer. Once you touch the application you want, it is placed in the middle of the lower screen, keeping the one we have chosen just above.

Now we are using two applications at the same time, so each one occupies half, although we can give a little more prominence to the one we want by moving the black line that separates them, either up or down.

There are applications that are better adapted to this split screen system than others, as is normal, but it is still a practical way to see two apps that we need at the same time.

YouTube adapts very well to this system and even the video does not stop while we are watching it and at the bottom we do something else. But, on the contrary, keyboard applications do not get along with this system, since by occupying part of the screen many of them are out of what we can see.

Exit split screen mode

If you no longer need this split screen mode, the way to make it no longer work is as simple as pressing the mobile home button. This will make the two applications that we have divided to stop being divided and everything will return to the way it was before such division.

Of course, on some mobiles, when pressing this circle key only the second application disappears and the first one stays at the top of the screen.

For it to disappear is as simple as slide that selection all the way to the bottom. This will make it become a normal window and therefore after this when pressing start it will go to the background like any other app.

If you don’t like buttons and your Android smartphone works just with gesturesYou can also leave this division by sliding up or down completely, so that, depending on the direction you have chosen, this will bring one or the other app to the foreground.

Once there, you can exit it in the way you normally use to stop working with a specific application.

Split screen on certain brands

This split-screen system may vary slightly for some of the major brands, especially those that have their own very powerful customization layer.

This happens because we already know that the engineers of the layers of each brand manage many things to their liking and this is one of them. It is done in a different place and in a different way, to reach the same result.

Xiaomi Phones

We just have to open the navigation bar pressing the square button from the button menu at the bottom of the screen. Once there we have two options. For the first option we must click on Split Screen as it says at the top, so that the phone asks us to press an application to drag it to the top. To activate the second application we will only have to go to open and click on one of them. The second option is that we choose an application from the apps in the background and press it continuously, to see that several icons appear on the right side, pressing the one that has two rectangles inside. Once the first is set, the second application is selected by choosing it from those that are in the background as in the previous case.

Huawei Phones

It is clear that if there is a layer that handles many things in its own way, that is EMUI, the one that Huawei terminals carry.

While we wait for Harmony OS to arrive and see if something changes, the way to get the screen split on Huawei is as follows:

The first is to open an application. The one we want to be placed at the top. Then we slide our finger from the right or left of the screen to launch the Application dock. Just we drag one of them stops at the main screen and it will be placed in the bass part. If the app we want does not appear in the dock, we just have to press the + and select it.

Samsung Phones

Let’s see how we can divide the screen in a Samsung terminal. Its One UI customization layer also modifies a lot what is pure Android.

We must follow these steps, although, as you can see, they are very similar to what Android stock offers:

Click on the button recent windows, which is none other than the one that appears to the left entirely with three vertical stripes. Now click on the icon at the top of the window. We open Split screen view and it only remains to select the other application that we want to see on the split screen.

Now that you know how to use this split screen system, it will be a good time to start using it.

If so, tell us about your experience on our social networks. We want to hear from you.