WhatsApp: Trick to be able to use it from your Apple Watch | Pixabay

On this occasion we will introduce you to a trick really necessary and that you were surely looking for, because we will teach you how to use WhatsApp from your Apple Watch step by step, so keep reading.

That’s right, without having to look at your iPhone, it seems that the WhatsApp application has everything under control as usual.

If you have an Apple Watch and want to know how to use the star instant messaging service from your wrist, we offer you some tricks that will be great for you.

The first trick is to activate notifications and the first thing you have to do to read and reply to all your WhatsApp contacts from your Apple watch, is to have the notifications activated.

To perform this step, first of all you must go to the Watch App of your iPhone and look for the ‘My watch’ tab and at this point you must select ‘Notifications’, search for ‘WhatsApp’ and slide to ‘Activate’.

At this time, all the notifications that enter your WhatsApp through your iPhone will be notified on your Apple Watch.

It should be noted that if it is possible to answer WhatsApp from the Apple Watch and in fact, the watch offers you three different answers so that you can quickly answer your messages, and without using any text, if you prefer.

In fact, you can write the message you want by writing directly on the screen of your Apple Watch.

When you go to reply to a message, select the option “By hand” and now, we can write on the screen by drawing the letters continuously on the lightly dotted area.

Another option is to reply with an emoji. The emojis can help us to put a smile, an ‘OK’ with the thumb up or an outstretched hand indicating wait.

You can also support yourself with your voice and Siri to reply to the message. Click on the microphone option to dictate what you want.

On the other hand, there is an application called “Whats Up” that allows you to open WhatsApp from your wrist and the last 20 conversations you have in the messaging application appear in real time.

So if you want to open a conversation with someone you talk to very frequently, surely this option is what you were looking for.

The truth is that the Apple Watch is the perfect companion, above all, to handle notifications, also if you are a sports fan you can parameterize your workouts.