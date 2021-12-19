When we want to make a presentation or put a series of slides, there are two programs that we all use, either we use the Microsoft Office package or we use Google Presentations. Whatever it is, we can use our mobile to handle them and that way everything looks much more natural.

The slides or presentations that we can make and present, in class or at work, can look more dynamic and natural, if we use the mobile to serve their content.

In this way everything will be seen in a better way, since by controlling it from a location that is not the main one, we will not have to be present on the computer. Of course, we will have to use the mobile in hand to continue, so the visual experience will be much more satisfactory.

We are going to contemplate how we can use both the Office package and Google Presentations to get them to integrate into our mobile phone and computer, in order to work with it.

Use our mobile with Office

The Office package is the most used for many functions, from spreadsheets to text editor and it also has its own presentation software.

The good thing is that we will be able to master all the facets, not only the presentations and we will use official software so the integration is really very good.

We must do the following:

Must turn on bluetooth both mobile and computer. Now we must link one with the other, just as we do with any other Bluetooth device, so that in this way they are already linked and in this way their synchronization is much easier. Once we have it done, we must download and run the following plugin on our computer, which will serve as a link between the mobile app and the PC. Click on Run when we have it downloaded, we install it and restart the computer. Now all you have to do is download Office Remote for Android on your smartphone and install it. Then it asks us for an email so that we can install the plugin that we have previously installed, to which we must press Next. Now he tells us to link the computer and the mobile, something that we have also done. We press Next. We click on the next window again on Next and we have already reached the one that puts the devices with which we can connect. We choose our computer. It will automatically connect and we will be able to work remotely with the PC.

With this system we can perform multiple tasks and although Microsoft has not updated it for a long time, it still works and is the simplest and most direct way to interact with the Office package.

Of course, there are users who have reported that with the latest Office updates and especially with Windows 11 it does not quite work well.

The solution is to install from Google Play a Microsoft alternative called Remote Desktop, whose operation is similar, although at first it works as if it were an app so that the Windows operating system appears in its entirety remotely on the smartphone.

Anyway, it has a section called Workspaces in which we have the option to directly open and remotely control certain apps, including all Office apps.

Use mobile on slides in Google Slides

If what we want is to use the Google Presentations (Google Slides) On a device other than our smartphone, we must make sure that it is compatible with the Chromecast system.

If so, it is extremely easy to see the slides that we have created with Google Slides on another device, for example, a television. We must follow these steps:

We must have the Android mobile connected in the same WiFi network than the device using Chromecast. We open a presentation in the application Google Presentations. We played on Send (icon with a drawing of a screen with WiFi stripes inside). To go from one slide to another, we slide our finger to the right or to the left. We control the volume with the smartphone buttons. To show or hide the speaker notes, we tap on Speaker notes. If we want to stop sending content, we just have to touch Close (icon with an X).

Although the Chromecast is the most used device, there are a series of alternatives that allow us to convert any TV into a SmartTV with ease.

It’s that simple to watch a Google Slides presentation on another device using your mobile.

In the case that you have an iPhone or an iPad, the steps to follow are the following:

Then on an iPhone or iPad, we connect to the same WiFi network used by the device with Chromecast. We open a presentation in the application Google Presentations. Click on Send (icon with a drawing of a screen with WiFi stripes inside). If what we want is to go from one slide to another, we slide our finger to the right or to the left. We are going to control the volume with the buttons that the iPhone or iPad uses for the same. If what we need is to show or hide the speaker notes, we click on Speaker Notes. At the moment that we want to stop passing content, click on To close (icon with an X symbol).

Every great idea is born from anecdotes of life, and the same happened with the origin of Chromecast that will surely surprise you, just as it did to Google itself.

We must be clear that Google presentations cannot be shown in Chromecast guest mode.

If by chance we cannot find the Chromecast system, we must check that access to the local network is enabled.

To enable access to the local network on your iPhone or iPad, we must perform the following steps:

We access the Settings of iOS. Then we look for the application whose name is Presentations. At that moment is when we must activate the local network to solve the problem. As simple as that.

As you have been able to read something that a priori might seem complicated, such as handling the slides of the main presentation programs, it really is not and it has steps that are easier to do than expected.

The result will be that our presentations will be much more natural and not staggered, since we will be the ones who give the rhythm of what we are teaching, either at work or in a class.