Like white clothes, black or dark clothes also need special care. Try these simple tricks if you want to keep the original color and avoid fading the fabric.

Laundry is a much more complicated task than it may seem at first. To keep the fabrics in good condition and extend the useful life of the garments, it is very important to wash them properly, since otherwise we may have unpleasant surprises.

Instead of throwing the clothes into the washing machine without rhyme or reason, try to read the labels carefully, separate the clothes according to their characteristics and wash them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Also, knowing a few laundry tricks will help you keep your clothes as the first day for longer.

Usually, the white garments are the ones that concern us the most, since the stains stand out more and the white color gets dirty right away. In black or dark clothing, stains go more unnoticed, but they also have a problem: the color ends up lightening, which gives a feeling of old and worn fabric.

Fortunately, you have at your fingertips some tricks to wash black or dark clothes to keep the color longer and prevent fading.

The first thing you have to do is separate black or dark colored items to wash them all together separately. In this way you will avoid that light or white clothes end up darkened.

Try to turn all dark items over to wash them inside out. This way the color will be more protected and will last longer. And do not forget to close the zippers or buttons, as they can damage the color and fabric of the rest of the clothes in the washing machine.

Although the fabric withstands high temperatures, it is best to wash black or dark clothing in cold water. This prevents the color from fading and remaining on the fabric as long as possible. Do not use programs with a temperature higher than 30 ºC.

In addition, it is also advisable not to use powdered detergent or use fabric softener. These products can leave stains on black or dark garments and you may be forced to wash them again.

Another trick for black clothes to keep their color for longer is do not hang it under direct sun. The sun’s rays weaken colors quickly, so avoid direct exposure.

Finally, when ironing use the mildest possible temperature and always do it the other way around to take care of the color.