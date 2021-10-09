Then we tell you how to see and listen live the game of today between the Braves from Atlanta vs. the Brewers from Milwuakee (Brewers) in the National League Division Series in the season 2021 of the majors.

Schedule

5.07pm Eastern United States.

How to watch the game?

TV

Streaming

Radio

Atlanta Braves Milwuakee Brewers (Brewres)

Openers

Atlanta Braves: Max Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA and 158 strikeouts) Milwiakee Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (9-10, 2.56 ERA and 211 strikeouts)

Probable lineups

Braves

NLDS Game 2 with @ MaxFried32 on the mound. ⏰: 5:07 PM ET

🎙: @lamejoratlanta

📺: TBS

♦ ️: https://t.co/ugNBIoJQBa#PorLaA | #BattleATL pic.twitter.com/h1RJ3Y0HFf – Atlanta Braves (@LosBravos) October 9, 2021

Brewers

Milwaukee, are you ready for Game 2⃣? #ClawsUpMKE ⌚️: 4:07 PM CT

📺: TBS

🔗: https://t.co/xe3oX90Rfs#EsteEsMiCrew | #Postseason pic.twitter.com/vLODYFNQQW – Milwaukee Brewers (@CervecerosMKE) October 9, 2021

Rotations

Braves

Morton Max Fried Ian Anderson Huascar Ynoa

Brewers

Burnes Brandon Woodruff Freddy Peralta Adrian Houser or Eric Lauer

Hot

Braves

Brewers

Luis Urías García Escobar Yelich

Other details you should know

Atlanta will turn to left-hander Max Fried in hopes of avoiding a two-game deficit when the Braves meet host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday in Game 2 of the National League division series.

Milwaukee won the series opener 2-1 when Rowdy Tellez broke a goalless tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Braves starter Charlie Morton, who had allowed two hits thus far. Fried, who hasn’t lost since July 28, has won his last seven decisions in 11 starts. He is 3-0 with a 1.91 ERA in his last seven outings. In the 2020 postseason, Fried had a 3.10 ERA in four outings. Fried did not face Central Division champion Milwaukee this season, but is 2-1 with a 2.57 ERA in three career outings against the Brewers.

“I feel good going into Game 2,” Braves coach Brian Snitker said. “I have Max Fried pitching. I feel good every time he goes up on the mound for us. “

Atlanta, which was scoreless for six innings by Brewers, Ace Corbin Burnes, the major league ERA leader, got his only run in the eighth inning on Joc Pederson’s pinch-hit home run.

“I think in the playoffs, runs are pretty hard to come by,” Pederson said. “There are a lot of good pitchers. So yeah, I think as a team we have to do better and take every opportunity we can, because the pitchers are good. So I think tomorrow we’ll be in a great place to do some races. “

Woodruff had the fourth-best ERA in the majors, but fell victim to a lack of running support. However, he was 0-3 with a 4.09 ERA in four starts in September. Woodruff, whose last outing was Sept. 28, faced the Braves once this season, allowing three runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in an 8-1 loss at Atlanta on July 31. Woodruff is 1-2 with a 2.57 ERA in six postseason games, including three starts.

With the Brewers bullpen thinned by injuries, Adrian Houser, who had started 26 of 28 games, pitched the seventh and eighth and won despite allowing Pederson’s home run. Josh Hader, who saved 34 of 35 during the regular season, preserved the victory with a scoreless ninth, despite allowing a walk and a hit. Hitter Orlando Arcia, acquired from Milwaukee in a trade earlier in the season, went down with runners at first and third to end the game.

The Brewers, who lost 10 of their last 14 games, are without eighth-inning coach Devin Williams, who broke his right hand hitting a wall the night the team won the division title. Before Friday’s game, the Brewers announced that versatile left-hander Brent Suter would miss the NLDS with an oblique strain. Suter was 12-5 with a 3.07 ERA in 73 1/3 innings covering 61 appearances.

Houser said catching the first game was important, especially in a five-game series.

“Absolutely. I think it puts you in the driver’s seat and gives you that confidence to get that first win off the road, get the back monkey kind of thing, “said Houser. “Let everyone relax and play the game”

After coming out of a jam in the first inning with the help of a first-home doublegame, Burnes was able to keep Atlanta’s powerful offense in check. East winner Braves finished third in the majors with 239 home runs, while Milwaukee was fifth in the National League with fewest home runs allowed, at 168. Woodruff has allowed 18 home runs in 179 1/3 innings.

“I think there will be a lot of pitching duels,” Houser said. “It’s a great baseball club over there. They swing the bat very well and throw the ball very well. So it’s going to be a great series ”

With information and image from MLB.com (Adam McCalvy and Mark Bowman).