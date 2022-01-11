In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to enjoy all your favorite streaming content? With these devices you will convert any conventional television into a Smart TV.

Smart TVs —or smart televisions— are the order of the day. With the rise of streaming platforms, there is no more having a certain number of channels to watch television at a predetermined time; now we have content on demand that we can see as and when we want from the television itself.

But not everyone has a Smart TV at home. Despite being more and more common – and there are quite cheap models – they are still a considerable expense. That, or that there are those who have traditional televisions that work perfectly.

And how to watch series and movies in streaming on a traditional television? Well, with the help of different designed devices to turn any TV into a Smart TV. These devices have the necessary connection and software to plug them in, download your favorite streaming platforms and enjoy any series and movie on your television.

So that you know how to do it and not miss one of the most popular premieres of this 2022, we will tell you how to watch series and movies on any TV, even if it is not Smart TV.

How to watch series and movies in streaming on a television not Smart TV?

To see all the content that platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + or Prime Video – among many others – can offer you on your traditional television, you will need to connect an external device. Fortunately, If your TV has an HDMI port – which is very likely – this will be a piece of cake.

The most rudimentary way to enjoy streaming platforms on a traditional TV is with a laptop and an HDMI cable. Yes you connect your laptop to your TV using this HDMI cable, you will be able to see everything that happens on your small computer on the big screen.

Thus, you can surf the net, enter the website of the streaming platform that you like the most and watch movies and series without problem. The bad? What is a cumbersome and cable-filled methodWell, you must also add your laptop charger so that the battery can hold the jog.

Luckily, there are other devices ready to bring the streaming platforms that you like the most to your traditional television without so much hassle and without so much cable. Let’s see what they are.

How to stream series and movies with a dongle?

The dongles They are a piece of hardware shaped like an adapter that, when connected to your television, te give access to different streaming platforms that you can download on the same device.

One of the best options is the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick. A more than safe bet, especially in the economic section, because you can get it from 43 euros on Aliexpress. Weighs less than 30 grams and fits in your pocket, but inside it fits a whole world of multimedia content with the best image and sound quality.

This device will allow you to play content on your television without depending on the mobile. In addition, the virtual assistant Google Assistant is integrated.

On the other hand, Chromecast was one of the first devices that many of us began to use to watch content from our computer on our television. Little by little it has been updated and is now capable of turning a television into a Smart TV thanks to Google TV. You have it for 59 euros at Fnac.

But, without a doubt, the most famous dongle of the moment — and the best in its series — is the Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max, compatible with Alexa, which can be yours for 64.99 euros. And if you are an Amazon Prime member, you will have unlimited access to all the series and movies on the Amazon streaming platform.

Amazon’s most powerful streaming app player, with WiFi 6, Dolby Vision, and twice as fast.

How to watch series and movies in streaming with a TV Box?

Another option to watch streaming content on your traditional television is to get a TV Box, some devices that convert a conventional television without internet options into a Smart TV. Most run on Android operating system, which displays on the screen an interface full of possibilities within reach of the remote control.

One of the best Android TV Box models that you can opt for —if not the best— is the Xiaomi Mi TV Box S, which costs you 66 euros on Aliexpress, although it is worth every penny of its price. This player has built-in Android TV and Google, is compatible with 4K HDR video and includes a remote to control its entire interface with a built-in microphone.

Mi Box S comes with Android 8.1, is easy to use, allows voice searches and has Chromecast to offer multimedia content on your TV for the whole family.

Similar to a TV Box is the Fire TV Cube, Amazon’s media player, which costs 119.99 euros. It offers more possibilities thanks to its larger RAM memory, as well as a processor with more cores and a GPU with a Helio G80 SoC. And it also has twice the storage of the TV Stick.

And if you are looking for a TV Box fresh from the oven, we recommend the Nokia Streaming Box 8000, a perfect alternative to turn your traditional TV into a Smart TV, as it moves more fluidly and offers a better experience with Android than the Xiaomi model. It costs you 79.90 euros.

The Nokia Streming Box 8000 is a small TV Box that allows you to recover lost connectivity in obsolete televisions since it has Android TV 10 and Chromecast integrated.

As you see, there is no reason to give up enjoying the new streaming platforms if you don’t have a Smart TV. On these platforms you can see the content you want wherever and whenever you want. And if it is at home and on the big screen, you only need one of the devices that we have just mentioned.

