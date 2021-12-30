Univision Close to 2021 with Univision.

Univision will celebrate the end of the year with special programming full of love, music and culture for the whole family. First, renowned singer-songwriter Natalia Jiménez will create an atmosphere with her concert “Natalia Jiménez, México de mi corazón, volume II” at 10 pm, followed by “Feliz 2022 con el Gordo y la Flaca” at 11 pm on Univision.

“Natalia Jiménez, Mexico of my heart, volume II” – 10:00 pm East / Pacific

This unique concert will take viewers on a tour of fabulous locations in Guanajuato, Mexico. Ana Bárbara, Banda MS, Joss Favela and Gerardo Ortiz will join the acclaimed Spanish singer in singing popular regional Mexican songs. The special will also include segments in which Natalia will talk about her love for Mexico.

“Happy 2022 with El Gordo y la Flaca” – 11:00 pm Eastern / Pacific

Univision’s Emmy®-winning entertainment news show “El Gordo y la Flaca,” will end the year with a special program featuring fan-favorite celebrities and memorable musical performances.

Hosted by popular Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina, the joyous “Happy 2022 con el Gordo y la Flaca” celebration will air coast to coast, from Miami and New York to Los Angeles and even Mexico. The New Year’s Eve show will include:

Musical performances: Farruko and his successful “Pepas”; Yotuel and Beatriz Luengo with their anthem “Patria y vida”; Chiquis with his most recent single, “Anyone”; and Elvis Crespo with a medley with a lot of rhythm.

Exclusive interviews: Clarissa Molina will speak with regional Mexican music superstar Christian Nodal, who will speak frankly about all the good and bad of 2021, and even her plans to marry in 2022.

Special participations: Beloved actor Gabriel Soto and popular musical artists Carlos Vives, Mau & Ricky, Nacho, Caliber 50, Gloria Estefan, Guaynaa, CNCO, Banda Los Recoditos and many more will join the celebration.

In view of the wave of COVID-19 that has hit the United States, there are always options to enjoy very good programming at home and with the family, such as the one offered by Univision on its screens, as a way to close a year like 2021, and receive with the best energies to 2022, with the idea that it will not only be better, but that it will also come full of health and the best energies for everyone.

