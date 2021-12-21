The mission of the German brand with the Volkswagen BlueSport Concept was to make a worthy rival to the Mazda MX-5, the benchmark in the old roadster segment.

There is nothing complicated here. This car has the simplest job possible. Simple, but terribly difficult. A job that has been sidestepped, flunked, or bottled up by the world’s best automakers. Volkswagen’s mission is to make a credible rival for the Mazda MX-5: before you the Volkswagen BlueSport.

Look at the corpses strewn around the edge. In your 20s, Mazda has crushed the MR2. And MGF and TF. Also the Fiat Barchetta. The low-power, low-spec BMW Z3, ​​which went very classy with the BMW Z4. The Honda CRX del Sol, which was a half-coupe contraption anyway.

Overcoming the barriers that defeated those cars will not be easy. But Volkswagen has, in the last five years, become a carmaker that is not used to failing.

Right now, sorry to say, the BlueSport is nothing more than a concept. On the other hand, it is very realistic and carefully designed on the strict basis of the use of real Volkswagen components and compliance with world laws. It is also cleverly packaged, providing enough space inside for tall people.

The concept project leader is a true motorcyclist, Marco Fabiano: “My father worked for Volkswagen and I was born in Wolfsburg, but my name is Italian,” he pleads with his heavy German accent, and I suppose that being Italian is a good basis for acquiring the spirit of a small sports car.

His engineering was diligently free from intrusion on the mission. “The MX-5 was always the goal. The idea was for it to be mid-engined and cheap because we already have the most expensive front-engined Audi TT in the group. And it was always going to be a light four-cylinder car. “Not that this is a limit on performance: he smiles at the idea of ​​a BlueSport powered by the 265-hp Scirocco R engine.

Doing things with an astonishing variety of engines is part of the Volkswagen way. To shake up the Mazda cage, you’ll have the fabulous little 1.4 TSI engine, now available up to 180 hp. But the show car has a diesel engine.

Which may seem strange until you look at the bigger picture: it was unveiled in Detroit, and Volkswagen is currently doing its best to pierce through tough American awareness that diesels are a better green option than hybrids.

Anyway, it has a diesel so I have to drive a diesel. And it drives very well, for a show car. Most of the bodywork is real steel and the suspension parts are conventional. The engine is the diesel Volkswagen 2.0 normal, with an increase of up to 180 hp, which manages the DSG box.

Usually we have to drive concept cars in captivity, but this is registered on the highway and I’m on a mountain road with it.

The lightweight front end almost guides itself through corners, the steering has some feel, which is a delightful impact on a concept, and the rear crouches and grabs on the exit. But beyond saying that it is obvious that there is a incredible potentialIt doesn’t make sense to dig too deep into the chassis, because parts would change for production.

The concept has the front suspension of the Polo and rear of the Golf, but the real version would use the new MQB component set that is in the Audi A1 and will eventually support all the transverse engine cars in the group. That would also provide electronic components.

Volkswagen calculates a 0-100 km / h in about 6.2 seconds with this powertrain. But the diesel engine does not fit the car, it is like the handle of an ax on a scalpel. You want something with more precision, more effervescence, more enthusiasm. A gasoline engine, in other words.

Volkswagen recognizes that diesel will perform in the test of combined consumptionBut that economy is not only due to the engine, but also to the lightness, low resistance and the Start / Stop system, so we could expect a TSI to be economical as well.

It looks wonderful. What can’t be said for the MX-5’s other failed rivals. The wheel arches add character and the taillights attract attention, exaggerating the downcast look. It is the work of a team led by Thomas Ingenlath at the advanced design studio of Volkswagen in Potsdam.

Unless someone made a stupid decision, a production version wouldn’t need to be diluted much.

Although the interior probably would not survive intact. I can bet those lovely heating controls will go away. The point of this car is that it will be fun, it will be well made and it will be cheap. The “big shots” will make the decision in the coming weeks.

If yes, expect the car in two years. Sure, other car makers have failed, but take a look at this and ask yourself if it could go wrong.

(The article first appeared in issue 194 of Top Gear magazine (2009). An original text by Paul Horrel)

This article was published in Top Gear by Enrique León.