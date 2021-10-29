The rise in the CPI may drive wage increases that cause an inflationary spiral

The 5.5% rise in Consumer Price Index (CPI) in October, levels not seen since 1992, has triggered fears that a inflation that hinders the economic recovery, but the situation in the country is very different from then.

This is how different economists consulted by this medium explain it, who send a message of tranquility: there is no aspect that suggests that inflation has come to stay. But the fear of price rises is spreading and unions are starting to press for wages rise according to the CPIHow will the pensions and the public salaries.

Although these price increases have not been seen in Spain for 29 years, there are big differences between the scenario now and then, starting with the duration.

The IPC today chains nine months to the rise but it has only exceeded 3% in the last quarter, and it cannot be lost sight of the fact that inflation in the Eurozone – and in Spain – had been at very low levels for a decade.

On 1992, “there is a trend, the inflation that existed then was the consequence of structural conditions. Since the 1970s, a problem of differential inflation has been dragging on in Spain with respect to Europe and it must also be taken into account that in 1988 there was a general strike and that put upward pressure on wages, “the economist explained to EL MUNDO. Manuel Hidalgo, collaborator of EsadeEcPol.





The second difference is that three decades ago the rise in prices was widespread and affected all goods and services, while now they are the energy products the main responsible for this price increase.

“There was an indication of the economy and this made inflation permanent. Now that does not happen, the item that has risen is energy, which is closely linked to the rise in prices of raw materials,” he points out. Gregorio Izquierdo, director of Institute of Economic Studies.

Prices are growing globally because there has been a shock offer (the demand has recovered very quickly and the supply has not been able to satisfy it) and at the same time there have been breaks in global supply chains due to the lack of inputs and raw materials (which in turn affects prices). The perfect Storm.

The risk of an inflationary spiral

But, although overall inflation rises, the underlying -which excludes the price of energy and food (the most volatile elements) – rose 1.4% in October, four points less than the general CPI.

To this is added that the CPI is conditioned on this occasion by the “base effect”, that is, by a comparison with a period in 2020 marked by the economic contraction caused by the pandemic and by falling prices.

Although the scenario of then is far from resembling that of now, there is a risk that this inflation will become chronic if it translates into “second round effects“, that is, if it generates wage increases which in turn produce further price increases, which would open the door to a inflationary spiral.

It is important to prevent this from happening but the public sector sets a bad precedent, by indexing the rise of the pensions and the wages of officials according to the IPC.

“I think this episode will be transitory. It comes from exceptional situations in energy and certain raw materials and components, which should gradually disappear. But there is a certain risk that it will become chronic if we get nervous and we all try to recover the loss at the same time, in wages and benefits, “he points out angel of the fountain, director of Fedea.

Here’s the key: if second-round effects are minimized, inflation is more likely to be transitory. If this does not happen or if panic sets in and central banks are forced to raise interest rates (the President of the ECB herself, Christine Lagarde, acknowledged this Thursday that in their monetary policy meeting they had only talked about “inflation, inflation and inflation”), then it could thwart economic recovery, especially given the high level of debt of companies, families and states.

“People are confusing what is an inflation at a certain moment with a consolidated inflationary trend. don’t overreact like it’s an enduring trend. A rate hike would spoil the recovery, “warns Enrique Fas, principal investigator of the Elcano Royal Institute.

This expert also points out that in recent years there have been a number of factors that have tended to cut prices (such as aging or the introduction of China into world trade) and these aspects “have not disappeared overnight.”

