11/21/2021 at 12:00 CET

Educating is Everything

Our experts and experts usually agree: overprotection is one of the biggest mistakes in education of our sons and daughters today. We tell you why we know how best to do it: with a story, that of Marta and her parents.

Marta is a nine-year-old girl with a very intense temperament. His parents, Lola and Manuel, believe that everything affects him too much and that this is a problem. When she encounters an obstacle, she becomes frustrated in such a way that, many times, Lola and Manuel run to find the solution and serve it on a tray, whether it is preparing an exam with help, resolving a conflict with a friend, cleaning up her room to find a toy. buried in a mountain of chaos & mldr; Manuel and Lola hoped that over time their daughter would be more autonomous and could overcome her challenges, they believed that their role was to help her until she was ready. Until one fine day they realized that maybe his responsibility was to prepare her to be autonomous instead of patching her up so she wouldn’t get frustrated.

That good day, Marta had to prepare an oral presentation for the next day. She had been leaving him, because, of course, her parents would help her and she would go faster, one afternoon was enough. But just that day her parents were very busy and could not help her. As she had not told them anything until that day because they always seemed available and willing to help her, they could not organize. Imagine how frustrated Marta must have felt, unable to investigate curiosities of snakes and he protested the injustice that supposed that his parents did not give him the “help & rdquor; that she had always received.

-Mom, can’t you turn in that report later? Tomorrow I have the exhibition and I have not started, I cannot do it alone – she said to her indignant mother.

-But Marta, how do you think of leaving it for the last moment? – Lola answered, very nervous. – This afternoon I have it impossible. I can not help you.

-And your dad? Come on, I only need two hours to get it ready, as always! Please!

-No, honey, I have a very important meeting now.

The parents felt guilty for not being able to find a space to help their daughter, they were very nervous about the setback and tried to find a solution: maybe if Manuel asked to postpone the meeting & mldr ;, maybe if Lola delivered the report a little later and went to bed at 1000 & mldr; Maybe that way they could find a hole, because poor Marta, she wasn’t capable, she wasn’t going to know how to do it and they had to help her. They knew that other children in Marta’s class prepared most of the presentation alone, but Marta did not seem to be ready & mldr;

They were there, debating how to put the puzzle together, when Lola jumped:

-Manuel, it can’t be. We cannot be doing the impossible so that Marta does not face her challenges. I am very sorry that you feel so incapable and I do not want to encourage it.

Completely changing course, the two parents sat down with Marta and said:

-Honey, we know that you can organize the presentation a little and then when we finish our work, we can help you finish. We trust you and we know you can do it.

Marta was very angry at first, it seemed very unfair that she had to do it alone. But in the end he saw how his parents had organized the previous oral presentations, he thought of a scheme and he was looking for information. Little by little he felt more capable and then he was able to finish the presentation with his parents without problems. And she had to admit that doing most of the presentation by herself had made her feel very, very good, because as Silvia Álava said in an interview with Educar es Todo, “happiness is closely linked to the feeling of ability. A confident and autonomous child is more likely to be happy. When children don’t know how to figure things out on their own, it goes against their own happiness & rdquor ;. And Manuel and Lola realized that, as Heike Freire said in another interview for Educar es Todo, “without autonomy there is no self-esteem. If we do not encourage children to do things for themselves, they will not feel capable and will not value themselves & rdquor ;.

How to go from promoting overprotection to educating in autonomy

We offer you here some keys to leave behind the overprotection of our children and promote their autonomy:

1. Let us be very clear before starting the process that autonomy is the basis of self-esteem of our children. And that in fact our children want to be autonomous (Why, if it were not like that, do they repeat very little: “I alone, I alone”) and to advance on this path it is best to listen to them. As Alberto Soler says in an interview with Educar es Todo, the key to educating autonomous children is to listen to them: “It is more about leaving them guide us in what steps they need to take, because if we listen to them, normally they will tell us & rdquor;

2. Like almost everything, this starts with a questionAs Noelia López-Cheda told us in an interview with Educar es Todo: “Ask yourself what they can do. For instance, Can my toddler put the fork in the dishwasher? If the answer is yes, do it& rdquor ;.

3. It is important to convey a confidence message, that they can achieve it. As Noelia López-Cheda told us in her viral presentation at an event of Managing children: “The message I wanted to convey to you today is that trust in your children, that we trust in humanity, in that they will be able to do it, that they will overcome problems. Let us think that they are complete human beings, that have the resources to grow & rdquor;. Alberto Soler, in another presentation of the same project, told us: “Trust is the foundation for growth. Let us trust in the capacity that they have on a physical level, on an emotional level, on a cognitive level & mldr; Because if not what we are doing is limiting your self and lowering your self-esteem & rdquor;

4. Let’s stop watching the error like a drama and let’s start to see it as a learning engine. Our children are going to make mistakes, as we do too. “We are forgetting that when our children try and fail, they learn“, Sums up Noelia López-Cheda.