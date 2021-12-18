Americans Derrick Lewis Y Chris Daukaus will face a new challenge in the category of weight heavy when they face this Saturday, December 18 in the framework of the stellar combat of the UFC Vegas Four. Five. The new edition of UFC Fight Night will take place at the UFC Apex, which is located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Lewis, who ranks third in the division rankings, aims to return to victory after being defeated by Ciryl I win in his last presentation in the Octagon, which took place on August 7. Daukaus, for his part, seeks to extend the undefeated he has maintained since the beginning of his career in the UFC, where he won the four fights he has starred in so far. The Philadelphia-born, 32-year-old and seventh in the heavyweight ranks, beat Shamil Abdurakhimov the recent 25th of September.

Stellar

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

Straw Weight: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela hill

Bantamweight: Raphael Assunção vs. Ricky simon

Light weight: Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz gamrot

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Darren elkins

Preliminaries

Medium weight: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald meerschaert

Bantamweight: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor henry

Heavyweight: Justin Tafa vs. Harry hunsucker

Female Flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa gatto

Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

Bantamweight female: Raquel Pennington vs. Macy chiasson

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Josh parisian

Light weight: Jordan Leavitt vs. Matt Sayles

Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus: When and what time to watch UFC Fight Night?

The fight Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus will take place this Saturday, December 18, at UFC Apex from Las Vegas, for the new edition of UFC Fight Night.

Timetable by star country

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Coast delicious: 18:00 hours

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9:00 p.m.

chili: 9:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Spain: 01:00 hours (Sunday, December 19)

state United: 16:00 hours PT and 7:00 p.m. ET

