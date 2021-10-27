10/27/2021

The draft of the Housing Law approved by the Council of Ministers will not only affect the rental market, but also the sale and purchase market and, consequently, mortgages. Measures regarding empty housing and official protection can modify supply and demand.

One of the main measures contemplated in the preliminary draft is penalize empty housing to people who own four or more properties in that situation. An empty home will be considered to be one that has been unoccupied for more than two years without just cause. The sanction mechanism will be the IBI, the Real Estate Tax that is managed by the municipalities. Municipal bodies may increase it depending on the time the home is empty: 50% if it has been two years and even 100% if the time exceeds three.

This implies that if in Madrid the average IBI that is paid is 660 euros (according to the OCU), a person who has an empty house for two years would have to pay 1,320 euros. This is going to apply to people who have more than four empty houses, therefore, the cost rises to 5,280 euros.

“With this measure, the owners will consider selling the houses, therefore, there is the possibility that the supply in the real estate market will increase. This could even lead to lower prices, but not in all populations, because in the end in large cities such as Madrid or Barcelona, ​​the demand is very high “, he explains Simone colombelli, Director of Mortgages of iSaving.

This law also will affect new home construction. The text specifies that the promoters will have to compensate the buyer if the delivery of the house is delayed. “Obstacles to housing construction and the elimination of flexible deadlines could lead to an increase in property prices, which will be higher or lower depending on the penalty percentage “, says Colombelli.

What’s more, 30% of the homes that are built will have to be allocated to Official Protection Housing (VPO) and, 15% of it will have to be compulsorily for social rent. The Government provides in the law to compensate promoters for this obligation: allow to build 30% more or grant another urban land, among other solutions.

“If a third of the real estate stock is allocated to social rental and VPO, the profits of the promoters will not be the same as those raised in the projects. This could lead to less construction, a reduction in supply and, consequently, an increase in prices “, warns the director of Mortgages of iAhorro.

Another novelty is that the funds will not be able to sell the VPO homes in 30 years as long as there is no good cause. Otherwise, the seller must return the amount of all the aid that has been granted in that home.

Once the law is approved in the Council of Ministers, a public information process is opened that will last 15 days, because the law has been processed urgently. Three or four weeks later, the text will return to the Council of Ministers for its second reading. As the different parliamentary groups are expected to present amendments to the law, it is likely that its final approval will not arrive until the second half of 2022.