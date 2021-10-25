Yes, the registration tax will go up again in 2022. We tell you everything you need to know about it: how much the increase will be, when it becomes effective …

The registration tax it is one of the rates that raise the selling price of a vehicle. Many drivers are not aware that they bear the cost of this tax because, as a general rule, it is included in the invoice to be paid to the dealer (whether it is financed or paid by hand).

In recent months the registration tax has given much to talk about. Frozen for years, in January 2020 the rate experienced a significant rise as a result of the full implementation of the new WLTP broadcast protocol.

Manufacturers and distributors rose up against this increase and asked the Government not to take effect since it coincided with one of the worst sales potholes, a consequence of the stoppage of production and sales and the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

The year started with the new registration tax in force and a rise in the price of vehicles. Also with an unstoppable decline in enrollments that caused the Executive to end up accepting the request and freeze in the remaining months of 2021 the increase in the enrollment rate.

But this moratorium comes to an end and on January 1, 2022, the registration tax will go up again.

What is the purpose of the registration tax

The final price of a vehicle is established based on the value that the manufacturer puts on it and the taxes levied on it, which may be different in each country and even in the autonomous community.

In Spain, the value added tax (VAT) must be added to the ex-factory price, which amounts to 21% (in the Canary Islands the IGIC is applied, which is lower) and the registration tax.

The latter seeks to penalize the most polluting models (or reward the least) and is established based on the emissions approved by each model.

The registration tax brackets

As we say, the registration tax is a national tax that is established based on the polluting emissions that the vehicle approves.

To find out how much each car pays, there are tables that set the percentage of the ex-factory price to add according to the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) it emits.

In this table appear the sections of the registration tax that apply until December 31, 2021:

WLTP emissions Registration tax Up to 144 g / km of CO2 0% Between 145 and 191 g / km of CO2 4.75% Between 192 and 239 g / km of CO2 9.75% Above 240 g / km of CO2 14 , 75%

But there is more.

In this other the sections of the registration tax that will be applied as of January 1, 2022:

WLTP emissions Registration tax Up to 120 g / km of CO2 0% Between 121 and 159 g / km of CO2 4.75% Between 160 and 199 g / km of CO2 9.75% Above 200 g / km of CO2 14 , 75%

WLTP and NEDC and the registration tax

If the WLTP and the NEDC are two European emissions calculation protocols and the registration tax is a rate imposed by the Spanish government, what is the link that unites them?

Easy: the registration tax brackets are calculated based on the results that the models approve after passing the tests of the WLTP and NEDC protocols.

Next question: What is the difference between the WLTP protocol and the NEDC?

Both the WLTP and the NEDC are tests designed to assess the environmental impact of cars, keep consumers informed and standardize consumption and CO2 emission figures.

The NEDC is the oldest protocol. It was gradually replaced by the WLTP as of September 1, 2018, and fully came into force in January 2021. The WLTP is stricter to ensure that its results are more realistic. This has meant that many models have seen their official emissions increase and, with it, what they pay for registration.

Diesel and registration tax

Although the latest protocols and anti-pollution measures seem to have declared war on diesel, the truth is that the registration tax benefits diesel more than gasoline.

And it is that due to the combustion process itself, a gasoline emits more CO2 than a diesel, around 14% compared to 12%.

How to calculate the registration tax of a car

Time to get out the calculator …

As we have already explained, the registration tax is calculated based on the polluting emissions that the model approves and its price before taxes.

Take as an example a car with a base price set by the manufacturer at 22,000 euros and with emissions homologated by the WLTP protocol of 150 g / km. According to the table of tranches it corresponds to add 4.75%, that is, 1,045 euros.

This article was published in Autobild by Noelia López.