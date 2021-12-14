12/14/2021 at 2:34 PM CET

Barcelona faces this Tuesday Boca Juniors at the Maradona Cup, a tribute to the one who was a Barça and Argentinian player, and he will do so at 6:00 p.m. at Mrsool Park stadium in Saudi Arabia with a capacity of 25,000 spectators. In a clash that will serve to continue analyzing the game of those of XaviWe wonder what level the Spanish would give in the Argentine league.

At a time when Barça is out of European positions and the Champions League, everything suggests that the team can only go up. However, the Argentine league is a minor competition in the those of Xavi should take the title without problem.

Boca Juniors has been fourth in the last championship, while it has been River plate the one that has added the title to its showcases. It is true that the football that is practiced there is a much more anarchic football, but perhaps there Xavi’s game plan would do even more damage.

The clearest example of the low level of the competition with respect to the Spanish is the reality that there are no players in the Argentine squad who had a hole in the starting eleven of Barça. In fact, there are players who play there like Marcos Rojo who are already back in their careers.

Good odds for Barcelona in the Maradona Cup

It is true that it is an inconsequential game beyond the sentimental value it has, but Betafair always offers us good odds. Xavi Hernández will be able to make Dani Alves debut with the Barça shirt and that’s the biggest draw. The Brazilian will want to vindicate himself and aims to be a starter. That Barcelona wins the clash is paid to [1.8].

On the other hand and taking into account that it is a friendly match in which many changes will be made and there will be a lot of madness, a clash with many goals is expected. In fact, the quota for the over in targets is very interesting, especially to put in combined. That there are more than 2.5 goals in the game is paid to [1.6].