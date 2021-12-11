Hoy and VLA star in zafarrancho at the funeral of Carmen Salinas | Instagram

Very unfortunate! The funeral of the beloved first actress Carmen Salinas has not gone smoothly and all this because of the two most recognized Mexican television stations, since the Today Program Y Come the joy They starred in a tremendous mess.

According to Dael Quiroz from Arguende Tv, the protagonists of shouting and disrespect in the corridors of the funeral home where Doña is Carmen Salinas Lozano They were members of the Hoy y Venga la Alegría Program.

Dael shared that Sebastián Resendiz de Hoy was with his cameraman at a point in the hallway launching coverage for Televisa and the different television stations, at that time, Ricardo Cásares from Venga la Alegría arrived at the place to cover his boss, Flor Blond.

Quiroz indicated that Resendiz and his partner had a few minutes of rest to eat something before continuing to broadcast, so they decided to go in to watch Carmen Salinas for a while, since the reporter was quite fond of her and even called her “mother.”

At the moment that the place was “free”, even with the camera and other equipment of Hoy’s members in place, Cásares decided that it was a good place because of the lighting and others for the transmissions for Venga la Alegría, so settled there.

Hoy and VLA star in zafarrancho at the funeral of Carmen Salinas. Photo: Instagram.

On the return of Sebastián Resendiz, everything was complicated, since the claim was immediate and Ricardo Cásares would respond in the style “the one who went to the town”; In the middle of the mess, even Carmelita Salinas’s daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia Salinas had to go out to ask for their composure and, given the firmness of the Vega la Alegría member, it was Resendiz who left the place.

Dael Quiroz assured that in what they were accommodated again, Sebastián transmitted by telephone to fulfill his work in spite of the inconveniences; However, the bitter drink and the lack of respect for Carmen Salinas placeholder image It was already done.

The same Arguenderito shared last Friday that Flor Rubio also starred in a scene in the middle of the funeral after demanding preference and access to which the media did not have, according to Quiroz, “he wanted to record next to Carmen Salinas’ coffin”, pointing out that he was a comadre and others from Salinas.

It is unfortunate that this type of situation occurs at the funeral of a famous woman who has given full access to the media and her family who, despite being in a very painful moment, have opened the doors for them and have responded at all times.