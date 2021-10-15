Hoy member lashes out, “He’s crying all the time” | Instagram

“She is crying all the time”, the famous Iron Judge of The Stars Dance Today, Lolita Courteous She took out her hardest side and attacked one of the participants, assuring that she is crying and that she should be eliminated from the competition.

The displeasure of Lolita Cortés occurred after Vanessa Arias, a famous participant in the Hoy reality show, appeared in the contest but not to dance, but to share that her dance partner, Eduardo Rodríguez, would do it with someone else.

Vanessa worried the cast and viewers of the Today Program by revealing the reason why he would not appear on the dance floor, since he apparently has a contracture, the same one that occurred during rehearsals with his dance partner.

Continuing with the competition, the actor appeared with another young man on stage to give his best, but the displeasure of Dolores Cortés did not stop. The former judge of La Academia assured that Arias would never have moved, which is why he does not even know what a contracture is and even called it “stilt.”

Oh please, a contracture, no no no, it shows that it has never moved, that is why it does not know what a contracture is, that happens because it does not dance, it is a mosquito, Lolita Cortés assured in front of Hoy’s cameras.

Lolita Cortés shared that the dance should have been part of the participant’s artistic training and that instead of adding, it subtracts, so she should leave the competition, claiming that it harms Eduardo Rodríguez and it would be better for him to dance alone.

We agree that she is leading Eduardo to a well that has no end, the woman does not dance, she is crying all the time, she makes excuses, I say that Eduardo dances alone.

It is worth noting that in the couple’s previous performance, Vanessa Arias also received harsh criticism from Cortes, who assured that she had no rhythm; while asking Eduardo to act tough as there might be something interesting out there.

Arias tried to defend herself against Hoy’s toughest judge by pointing out that she is not a dancer, that she had never danced and that she also has some problems with her back. For his part, Cortés assured that these excuses do not work since she evaluates what is on the track, not outside and that in addition, she has had multiple conditions and surgeries and still continues in musical theater.

The Stars Dance Today have been a successful success of the Today ProgramFrom its first season the audience came like bees to honey to be captivated by the celebrities on the track and the scandals around it.

From the first season, Andrea Legarreta, Latin Lover and Lolita Cortés were judges of the reality show, a third that they repeated in their second season. Definitely the one who leaves a mark with her harsh criticism is Lolita Cortés, who has also known how to recognize when the participants strive to give their best.