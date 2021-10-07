Hoy member reveals labor blockade by Pati Chapoy | Instagram

Martha Figueroa claims to have known the two faces of Pati chapoy, boss of WindowingWell, they loved each other so much, as she hurt her a lot by blocking her at work, assuring “they didn’t give me a job because of her.”

The host of Con Permiso, next to Juan José Origel and also a member of the Hoy Program, confessed to Mara Patricia Castañeda how she met Patricia Chapoy Acevedo, how much they loved each other and how bad it all ended.

Martha Figueroa confessed that it was like in a romantic relationship, because first they loved each other very much and later they did not love each other, but the one who lost at that moment was the partner of Pepillo Origel.

It should be remembered that Figueroa saw Ventaneando born under the baton of Pati Chapoy and everything was going quite well in their personal and work relationship until Martha Figueroa was sent to the 1988 World Cup in France alongside José Ramón Fernández.

The leader of shows in the Today Program She shared that during her stay in France, José Ramón himself assured her that upon his return he would be left without a job, this because Pati Chapoy was not very happy with her.

Martha Figueroa discovered that this was the case. Upon her return to the forums, she was fired; this after his boss and “friend” assured him that he did so well that he would have his own program on television, which he did not happen.

The journalist shared that it was said that she had to send things from there to Ventaneando and others and that she had only gone to “walk” to France and had not fulfilled her obligations, was the justification for her dismissal.

Juan José Origel’s friend, also a former partner of Daniel Bisogno’s current boss, shared that those moments were quite fulfilling for her, since Pati would have made sure that finding work was not an easy task.

According to Martha Figueroa, Chapoy would have vetoed her and they didn’t give her the jobs and when she happily managed to find something, she was fired at the direction of Ventaneando’s information chief.

The famous woman shared that her relationship with the expert in entertainment began when both of them worked in the Award for the greats, her boss being Raúl Velazco; He assured that the two became very close friends since then. Later, she is left without a job and the opportunity comes for Chapoy on TV Azteca and she invites Figueroa to work together; this is how Ventaneando arrives.

I was unemployed here and banned here. I didn’t have a job … Pati and I didn’t want to know anything about each other. Yes it was bad with me … I found out that they didn’t give me a job because of her or I got a job and they took it away from me because she said, she assured in the interview.

Figueroa has not been free from scandals in his life and there are those who claim he has a problem with his way of drinking and that this has been evidenced in his work; even in the program that he currently hosts alongside Pepillo Origel. Currently, the expert in shows is also part of the Hoy Program where she shares news of celebrities alongside Andrea Legarreta, Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and more.