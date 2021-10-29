Hoy Program and the paranormal events that have occurred | Instagram

Today’s Program Televisa It is undoubtedly one of the most famous on Mexican television and things are not always so calm, because in that morning a series of paranormal phenomena have occurred that have given much to think about.

Among the most prominent stories are that of a ghost and a mannequin that moved during the broadcast of the program.

The truth is that it is very common to hear that on television forums there are somewhat strange vibes or even spirits that haunt the corridors, and in fact, the famous program ‘Hoy’ has broadcast some paranormal moments.

In fact, in the section of ‘The novel of Today’, the conductors shared that the public noticed the appearance of a face in a plastic mask.

It should be noted that this occurred six months before the loss of the producer Magda Rodríguez, who at that time brought holy water to spread throughout the program’s forum.

Due to the similarity of the rest that appeared, they all concluded that it was Malena Doria, Magda’s mother and Andrea Escalona’s grandmother.

They even called the medium Angel Gabriel, who explained that there was a special protection of the apparition.

They also mentioned that it gave signals, such as when at that time of 2020, the power went out in full recording of the program, despite the fact that in Televisa there is a plant and systems that prevent the power from going out.

On the other hand, Galilea Montijo recalled that when Carmen Armendariz was the producer ‘Hoy’, they put Shanik Berman next to a statue of a skull, who closed one eye live.

In fact, even the public realized it and they made it known to the actress, who does not forget that strange paranormal phenomenon that they did not realize when it happened.

On the other hand, the followers of the Hoy program are witnessing the last days of Galilea Montijo as the star host of the broadcast.

And it is that for a few days there has been too much speculation about the health and emotional moment that “the famous highest paid Televisa” lives, since it transpired that the consequences of Covid-19 and the investigations against her “comadre” Inés N la they have quite worried.

In fact, during the morning program on Televisa, Galilea Montijo confirmed that he indeed suffers from pressure problems, which is why his doctor recommended that he take a few days off.