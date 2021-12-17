Hoy program, former member premieres new love, a handsome actor | Instagram

A new opportunity for love !, the famous and irreverent judge of Hierro de Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, Lolita courteous He has surprised to presume that Cupid has knocked on his door and has an affair with a handsome actor.

Dolores Cortés took advantage of social networks to shout from the rooftops her love and relationship with a talented and handsome musical theater actor, one of the greatest loves they share in common.

The former member of the Today Program She took her followers by surprise by sharing a photograph on her Instagram account three days ago in which both are kissing each other on the lips and that she herself would have apparently captured with her cell phone.

Lolita Cortés knows that an image says more than a thousand words, so in the description of the image she assured that what she wants this Christmas is him, alluding to the famous song by Mariah Carey, later, she thanked him for everything now has, including love.

“All I want for christmas is you!” #love #family #life #happiness #balance I am so grateful to life! shared the dancer and musical theater star.

Program Hoy, former member premieres new love, a handsome actor. Photo: Instagram.

Cortés’s famous colleagues, including the Hoy Program, did not stop to react immediately to his publication, which would be a love proposal, because immediately Andrea Legarreta, Mariana Garza, Mariana Echeverría, Pedro Prieto and more filled the box with hearts. comments from the famous and sent best wishes to the couple, adding that they are excellent and talented people.

The heartthrob in question is Elías Ajit, a famous and talented musical theater actor who can currently be seen in a staging about Christmas and the Atayde Hermanos circus.

In the actor’s social networks it can be seen that he and Lolita Cortés have been friends for a long time so they surely know each other more than well and it was this approach that would give way to love.

There are many people who say that behind the Iron judge of the Today Program There is a person with a huge heart and this was demonstrated when, some time after The Academy, she confessed that they told her what to say to put tension and that she felt really bad on many occasions with the way she should act to make people feel bad. the rest.