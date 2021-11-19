Today Program, Andrea Legarreta attacks drivers | Instagram

Surprisingly something that perhaps many people had left aside, some hosts of the Hoy program seem to continue to be macho, therefore Andrea Legarreta he lunged at them, for their “macho” responses.

This happened recently in one of the broadcasts of the Today program, where, as usual, the conductors were doing one of their activities, when this curious situation occurred that did not seem good to Galilea Montijo’s friend, also the host of the famous program.

The team was doing a dynamic called “El Machómetro”, which consisted of asking some questions to their companions and special guests. in case the answer was no.

Before starting the game, Araiza mentioned that the game questions had surely been asked by a feminist, Andrea Legarreta immediately added that there were several in the program.

The first question that Andrea Legarreta asked was if they washed the dishes, Raúl el Negro Araiza and Arath de la Torre answered yes, however his companions immediately began to point out that he lived alone, and that it was something he had to do.

As for Paúl Stanley and he mentioned that he preferred to cook and that his partner washed dishes, that this was a matter of equipment and apparently it is a rule according to what was mentioned, while one cooks the other one washes the dishes.

The second question was a bit more specific, it was about whether they would allow their partners to use the tiniest swimsuits, to which they all decided not to.

One of the questions that caused the driver a bit of grace was about infidelity, that if it was something natural among men because they did not decide one of the two answers, in addition to the fact that they had to be the providers of the home.

Several answers that the drivers were giving surprised her partner, especially when she asked if a woman who respected herself should not go out with several men, as they said.

The result of the machometer ended in the last level, it was a five out of five answer so the program’s hosts are super macho, even though her partner did not agree with some of her answers, she was laughing throughout the dynamic.