Program Today, the virus comes back to the Televisa program | Instagram

He entered Today with everything !. The Hoy program is having a pretty bad time, despite leading the morning ratings in Mexico, things are not easy at all for the production of Andrea Rodríguez Doria, who once again has to fight the dreaded virus.

It was revealed last Monday that two of the most important drivers of Today They would be absent for some time, this because they were in quarantine. The famous characters in question are Raúl Araiza and Paul Stanley.

As it became known, the dear Raúl Araiza Herrera has tested positive for Covid-19 and would already be being treated medically; However, Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV assures that last Monday he would have been hospitalized after having had breathing problems.

It may interest you: Kanye West and Julia West confirm their relationship with a session

On the other hand, there is one of the most charismatic drivers of Today, Paul Stanley, who despite having tested negative for the virus is in quarantine because his fiancée did test positive for Covid-19.

So far and we hope it does not happen, no major infections have been revealed within the production of the Hoy Program; However, celebrities will surely continue to publicize the positives since it is well known that the current strain of Covid-19 is more contagious than the previous ones, something that keeps our country and the rest of the world concerned.

Program Today, the virus reaches the Televisa program again. Photo: Capture.

This would not be the first time that the morning star of Televisa would have to face a wave of infections, remember that Galilea Montijo herself has already tested positive for Covid-19 on two occasions and some of her colleagues on two or one occasion.

The one who alarmed many in the first wave was Andrea Legarreta, because some images were made viral in which you could see the driver with the longest tenure in Today being transferred to a hospital in an insulating capsule.

As revealed shortly after by the driver and also an actress, she would have been transferred on the instructions of her doctors, as a precaution, since she would have presented pneumonia and they wanted to be aware of any situation.

Who still suffers from the ravages of the virus is Galilea Montijo, who revealed to his followers that Covid-19 left her hypertensive and with a problem in her heart, which is why she was even absent for a few days today at the end of 2021.