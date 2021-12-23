Hoy Program, tremendous confrontation between two drivers | Instagram

In serious trouble? They assure that two drivers of the Hoy Program clashed in the middle of the forum and that this would have resulted in one of them ending up crying. As it transpired, it would be Paul Stanley who would be involved in the situation.

Dael Quiroz from Arguende TV assures that the dear and friendly Paul stanley Apparently he does not have the same sense of humor in real life, something that according to the journalist known as El Arguenderito, is normal in people who are dedicated to making people laugh.

Apparently, the driver who owns the Today Program He would have run out of patience with one of the guest conductors, Yurem, who would end in tears because of the also actor. Quiroz indicated that Yurem would have been quite heavy with Stanley during the recordings, this until the patience of the actor of My Dear Inheritance ran out, who would end up giving him a push.

It is said that after the push, Yurem began to cry, however, it was thought that he was playing, but the famous continued to cry and cry until the production approached to see what happened with the guest host, they say that Paul Stanley could have repercussions for his attitude towards Yurem.

Dael assures that Paco Stanley’s son would not be having a good time, this since added to this inconvenience in Hoy, he would be presenting problems in a recent business.

El Arguenderito shared that the Televisa actor has opened a restaurant to which various colleagues and celebrities have done a lot of publicity; however, this business would not end up taking off given its internal problems.

Dael indicates that the cause is unknown, but that the employees of the restaurant of Hoy’s driver do not last at all in their positions, since they simply stop going, ignoring if this is the responsibility of who is in charge of the place or if there are bad conditions of job.

The truth is that thanks to his work and talent, Paul Stanley has already managed to make a place on the small screen, as a host and as an actor. Huge success has been part of the Today Program, from Members to the Air por Únicable and as the protagonist of Mi Querida Herencia alongside Roxana Castellanos.

Although Stanley confessed that the relationship with his father was not easy because he was “the other family”, apparently the young man inherited talent from the famous Paco Stanley.