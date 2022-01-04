HP has just introduced one of the monitors that will become an object of desire for gamers. And, the HP OMEN 27u 4K is a monitor to take advantage of PC games to the fullest, but also to play PS5 and Xbox Series X thanks to its HDMI 2.1 port.

Although CES is not what it was due to the global pandemic, there are companies that have presented a flood of products at one of the biggest technology shows on the calendar.

HP is one of them and, with their signature OMEN for gamers, they have presented several computers, but also one of the first HDMI 2.1 monitors in the world.

This is the HP OMEN 27u 4K and the HDMI 2.1 is important because it will allow us, obviously, to play PC games to the fullest, but also to take advantage of the functions and features of the new generation consoles.

HP Omen 27u 4KInches27 “in 16: 9 aspect ratio Resolution 2,840 x 2,160 pixels Panel type IPS Refresh 144 Hz Brightness Typical 450 nits | DisplayHDR 400 Color space99% sRGB | 95% DCI-P3 | 8 bit color depth Arm Tilt up and down | Height control | VESA 100 x 100 mm Connection DP 1.4 | HDMI 2.1 | HDMI 2.0 | USB-C for HUB | 2 x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 | 3.5 mm Jack Power Supply External

And, if we want to take advantage of some of the image functions of Xbox Series X -analysis- or PS5 -analysis- such as 120 Hz in 4K resolution, as well as other image characteristics, we must go to compatible televisions, since they do not there are many monitors that can take advantage of these consoles.

However, it seems that they are finally beginning to arrive and this HP Omen 27u 4K has an IPS panel at 144 Hz with 4K resolution that we will be able to squeeze in games.

It is DisplayHDR 400 certified thanks to its typical brightness of 450 nits and it has a 16: 9 format, so it is the native one, and ideal, for video games on all platforms. What if, Supports VRR on Xbox Series and PS5, although an update is pending on the Sony console to make it compatible.

The color depth is 8 bit, but the IPS panel is capable of reproducing 99% of the sRGB color space and 95% of the DCI-P3 spectrum. So, yes, we will be able to play in good conditions, but also to edit photos or videos thanks to both the UHD resolution and the color rendering.

The panel response is 1 ms GtG (gray to gray) and features AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to reduce resource consumption for vertical sync.

As for the connections, in addition to HDMI 2.1 it has a DisplayPort 1.4 (with which we will also be able to play at maximum 4K and 144 Hz on PC), an HDMI 2.0, a USB-C that we can use to connect a laptop or as a dock, two USB-A 3.2 and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The truth is that it is a very interesting monitor for those who want to have a console and a PC in the same setup and, in addition, it has the classic RGB lighting on the back to give atmosphere. Because you know, if it doesn’t have RGB, it’s not gaming.

The price of the HP OMEN 27u 4K will be $ 699.99 and will go on sale this spring.