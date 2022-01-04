HP has introduced two new desktop monsters, the HP OMEN 45L and OMEN 40L to play to the maximum thanks to the latest processors from AMD and Intel, as well as the most powerful GPUs from both AMD and Nvidia.

This week is CES 2022, a fair that, although it has also suffered the setback of the global pandemic, has had a lot of online presentations by different companies. And one of the most active, especially in the gaming segment, has been HP.

The company has just presented two new small-format desktop computers to compete with Xbox Series X -analysis and PS5 -analysis-, but also a spectacular monitor with HDMI 2.1 for both the latest generation of PCs and for the new Sony consoles and Microsoft.

But nevertheless, the jewels in the crown are the HP OMEN 45L and the little brother, the OMEN 40L. These are two larger desktops with a more traditional tower and configurations with the latest from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

HP OMEN 45L, a large tower with extra space for liquid cooling

Let’s start by talking about HP’s spearhead for this year, the beastly OMEN 45L. It is a desktop that has a considerable size and that stands out for its up to 7 120mm fans you can have between the box and the upper ‘Cryo Chamber’.

In that chamber are the radiator fans for the liquid dissipation of the processor to keep the dissipation of this component completely separate from the rest of the case.

As you see, we have a fairly large box with a window on the side by which we can see the components, with RGB lighting (if not, it would not be ‘gaming’) and the components are up to date.

HP OMEN 45LDimensions46.99 x 55.49 x 20.3 cm | 22.5 kgProcessorUp to Intel Core i9-12900K | Up to AMD Ryzen 9 5900XGPU Up to Nvidia RTX 3090 | Up to AMD Radeon 6700 XTRAMup to 64GB 3,733MHz DDR4 Storage Up to 2 x 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Front Ports2 USB-A 5Gbps | 2 USB-A 2.0 Rear portsUSB-A 5 Gbps | USB-A 10 Gbps | 2 x USB-A 2.0 | USB-C 5 Gbps | USB-C 10 Gbps Wireless Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth Power Internal

We will be able to configure the computer with the latest generation of Intel, the 12th generation i9-12900K or the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X, but also with graphics from both AMD and Nvidia.

A) Yes, We can mount up to the 3090 with 24 GB of Nvidia GDDR6x memory or the Radeon RX 6700 XT from AMD. Source is 800W Cooler Master and it has capacity for up to 64 GB of DDR4 memory at 3,733 MHz.

The OMEN 40L follows the same philosophy of TOP components, but it will be less cool

The truth is that there is not much to tell about the OMEN 40L. We have already seen that the 45L is a real beast thanks to its components and the OMEN 40L will be able to mount the same configuration.

Thus, if you choose it, you will be able to have the latest from Nvidia, Intel and AMD, as well as configure the components in the future, but the difference with its older brother is that it has a 120mm fan less plus, does not have the ‘Cryo Chamber’ top to house the large liquid dissipation radiator.

It will be possible to put a liquid cooling module in the processor, but less powerful than in its older brother.

This model will go on sale on January 5, but we do not have a recommended price for it. What we do know is that the price of HP OMEN 45L, which will also go on sale on January 5, will start at $ 1,899.99.