Although there are several brands that create convertible computers, when we talk about a top-of-the-range device the synonyms are Lenovo with its Yoga and HP with the Specter.

They are laptops that not only mount the most cutting-edge hardware -or usually do-, but also have premium materials and daring designs or, at least, different.

This is the case of the HP Specter x360 that we analyze below, a 13.3 “convertible that draws attention for its characteristics, but above all for a design that is one of the most premium that we have had in 2021.

HP Specter x360Dimensions30.6 x 19.4 x 1.7 | 1.27 kgOperating SystemWindows10 | Upgradable to Windows 11 Processor Intel Core i7-1165G7 RAM 16 GB LPDDR4X Storage 512 GB NVMe | Accelerated by 32GB Intel Optane Graphics Card Intel Iris Xe Screen Size 13.3 “| 1920 x 1080 Pixel IPS FullHD Panel | Touch | Glossy Finish Wireless / Networking Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.0 Data / A / VUSB 3.0 Connectors | 2 x Thunderbolt 4 | Headphone jack | MicroSD reader PriceFrom 999 euros at Amazon

HP Specter x360 review sections:

Premium convertible with top-of-the-line flares

As I say, design is the hallmark of the HP Specter. We have a laptop that is very careful in all aspects, from the materials to the dimensions.

It is made of aluminum and the cover is very attractive with that HP logo Which I think is beautiful and, by far, the most beautiful on the market.

This is personal opinion, of course, but they are four straight lines of different sizes that make up that ‘HP’ so recognizable and to which the chrome finish looks great.

The set is very pleasant to the touch and is extremely portable thanks to its 17 millimeter thickness and a weight of 1.3 kg.

In a laptop like this, and in addition to 13 “, the issue of ports is usually somewhat complex, but I have to say that we are served. On the right side we have a USB-C Thunderbolt 4 next to a microSD card reader.

I appreciate that there is that microSD, really, but since they are put, they put a complete SD reader because it is the one that professionals who are editing video or photos use. But hey, better than nothing.

ANDIn the back right corner we have another USB-C Thunderbolt 4 And both ports can be used to charge the laptop. We also have a physical button to cover the webcam, a security option that never hurts.

On the left side we have a USB-A with a cap due to the limited available space that the 3.0 standard has. We also find the headphone jack and in the left corner the power button. The first time I had a hard time finding it, if I tell you the truth.

The hot air outlet is located in the area of ​​the hinges on the back and if we turn the laptop over, we have two wide rubber temples, a cold air intake grille and the speakers.

The strong point is the hinges, obviously, since they allow us to rotate the screen to have three experiences in one – laptop, tent or exhibition mode and that of ‘tablet’, saving the distances-. And we must say that this screen measures up, although it has an important ‘but’.

Multi-purpose screen with good colors, but also with many reflections

As I say, the panel is expected in a device of this category. It is a 13, · ”IPS panel with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels.. All this in frames of a very, very small size.

The density is a more than satisfactory 166 pixels per inch and the content display is excellent thanks to a very high contrast level that leaves vivid colors and deep blacks.

To edit photos and view content, I found the screen calibration optimal within the range of P3 supported.

The panel is tactile and that makes things much easier in some processes, such as scrolling in applications or selecting an area in a photograph, for example, but it also gives a different dimension to this laptop by being able to use it as if it were a tablet (a tablet of 1.3 kg, but good).

Brightness level is a satisfactory 400 nits, but there is an important ‘but’: the finish of the panel. And, we have a glossy or shiny panel that reflects a lot, a lot.

If we have it in ‘tent’ mode we will see part of the table (depending on the angle from which we look, of course) and it is lover both from footprints and reflections from a window or ceiling light.

In this sense, a little more shine would not have hurtas well as an anti-reflective coating in that glossy finish.

For their part, the speakers are quite ‘normal’. In this sense, few laptops in this range with Windows surprise us and the Specter x360 offers a good volume level without distortion, but an experience that is somewhat flat.

In addition, the bass is very blurred due to both the speakers themselves and their location at the bottom of the equipment with very little distance between them and the table on which we support it.

Convincing performance, although we would like it to be somewhat more aggressive

In the guts we find an Intel processor with the Intel EVO architecture. Its about Intel Core i7-1165G7 It has four cores and eight threads at 2.8 GHz and a turbo at 4.7 GHz.

It is accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and the GPU is the Intel Iris Xe. It is a very good configuration because, above all, it is solvent for day-to-day work and we are even going to be able to play some video games on ‘low’ or older titles.

We leave you the results of the synthetic tests:

HP Specter x360MSI Prestige 14 EVOHuawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020 Huawei MateBook D15 2021Microsoft Surface Laptop 4Processor | RAMIntel Core i7-1165G7 | 16GBIntel Core i7-1185G7 | 16GB Intel Core i7 1165G7 | 16GBIntel Core i7-10510U | 16GBIntel Core i5-1135G7AMD Ryzen 7 Surface Edition (4980U) | 16 GBGeekbench 4 Single 6,612 points6,566 points5,973 points4,812 points5,988 points4,537 pointsGeekbench 4 Multi 16,184 points22,468 points14,790 points14,961 points18,322 points23,495 pointsGeekbench 5 Single1,457 points1,543 points1,413 points751 points1,386 points1053 pointsGeekbench 5 Multi3,794 points5,800 points4,104 points3336 points4,512 points6,543 pointsPC Mark 104,308 points4,580 points4,443 points3,861 points4,551 points4,676 pointsCineBench R15 CPU – OpenGL394 points | 83.07 fps1,000 dots | 102.4 fps660 dots | 94.62 fps446 points | 76.53 fps853 points | 83.81 fps1495 points | 65.26 fps CinemaBench R20 1,322 points 2,417 points 1,536 points-1,746 points 3,551 points

And, as you can see, the 1165G7 is a very… unstable chip. It is not that the performance is irregular in this equipment, but that it depends a lot on the manufacturer that mounts it, we can see a better or worse performance and, of course, it is far behind the 1185G7 that we have seen in laptops like the MSI Prestige 14 EVO .

In office automation and photo retouching tasks you will not have any problem, but for the price of the equipment and its range, it would have been nice to have a little more raw power.

And I would also like to have found a somewhat faster SSD.

We have a soldered 512GB drive (both RAM and storage are fixed and cannot be expanded) that has a sufficient read speed, but with a write that we would like to be faster.

And be careful because the temperature problems of the Intel also affect this ‘trimmed’ model with temperatures that rise above 90º when we ask the team for some more cane.

This causes the fan to kick in and, when we are in that temperature range, you can hear ‘blowing’ clearly.

Good experience to create content and with a touch screen that I ended up using a lot

What I loved is the keyboard and touchpad. The laptop could not be better used and our model has the ANSI keyboard, which means that you are going to have to get used to both the enter key in a row and to the fact that there are displaced symbols in the row of numbers.

The keys have a good feel and size and I find that both the sound and the keystroke and its travel are satisfactory. The truth is that, writing a lot on that laptop, I have not had any complaints.

The keyboard is backlit in white and the touchpad is accurate, very panoramic, and of a good size.

On the other hand, as I have said, that the screen is touch opens a new world of possibilities by allowing certain actions to be carried out directly in the application we are in, but yes, prepare to have the panel full of ‘fingerprints’.

To round off, we have a good fingerprint reader which is not that of the Honor or Huawei, but that more than fulfills its purpose and Windows Hello IR system.

Surprising autonomy despite the size of the ‘battery’

One point in which Windows laptops do not usually stand out is that of autonomy due both to the optimization of the software and to what the processors consume. Here, however, we have a battery that, with its 3,744 mAh, manages to surprise.

It is capable of offering a power of 60 Wh and takes up a large part of the laptop’s gut. Obviously, there are several performance modes, but with the default profile when you unplug the charging USB I have achieved about eight hours of life.

Some photo editing with Capture One, text editing with multiple tabs open, some YouTube in the background, and Slack and Spotify apps. It does not seem like a bad autonomy, of course.

And about the load, has fast charge for the first 50% and we can use either of the two USB-C to charge the device.

HP continues to scratch excellence with the Specter and hopefully they will soon integrate an ARM chip

In the end, the HP Specter x360 is a very solvent team that stands out for its very, very premium design, as well as for a screen that offers good contrast and satisfactory brightness.

I don’t like that it has a glossy finish, which means that at the level of fingerprints and reflections -especially-, but to see content in optimal conditions it is a very good panel.

The battery will allow you a day of work or university Without too much trouble, I like that it relies on USB charging for easy travel and the keyboard / touchpad has fully convinced me.

The HP Specter x360 from 2021 is a convertible laptop that has power for office automation, allows mobile work thanks to its generous battery and has a hinge that allows the screen to be placed in three different positions.

Yes indeed, I think in this category we should have a more powerful processor and a better dissipation solution because if we use it with a heavy program when we hold it like a tablet, we notice that it is warm.