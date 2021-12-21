In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The minimalist design and blue light reducing technology of the Huawei Display 23.8 “monitor make it perfect for your PC.

If you are looking for a good and beautiful monitor that also does not damage your vision when you are working for hours in front of the computer, then you have to get this special offer for Christmas. Huawei Display 23.8 “, the perfect monitor for your computer.

The Christmas discount for this monitor is 40 euros, but if you add the code A10DISPLAY238 before making the payment, they will add 10 euros of discount so that it only costs you 109 euros. It is one of the best monitors under 200 euros that you can buy right now.

5.72mm TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified 23.8-inch FullView Monitor. FullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. With tilt adjustment and VESA mounting bracket.

The offer is exclusive on the Huawei website, it has free shipping from Spain and It will only be available until December 26so hurry up to get this bargain.

Huawei Display 23.8 “is a monitor with a Matte IPS panel and FullView resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels in 16: 9 format.

Its design takes care of the forms and has a minimalist design thanks to reduced bezels on three of its sides. This makes the screen-to-body ratio is 90%.

The monitor takes care of your sight as it has the Eye Comfort mode which adds an eye protection with the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification indicating that it has a low level of blue light emission.

You can adjust this monitor to have it at your viewing height, with a vertical angle of between -5º and 22º. Even if you don’t want to have it on its minimalist base, you can also mount it on the wall or on an articulated arm thanks to the integrated VESA system.

To get this Huawei Display 23.8 “monitor on sale, you just have to go to the Huawei store and get the 40 + 10 euros discount with the code A10DISPLAY238.

The final price will be 109 euros with free shipping. One of the best offers to improve your computer this Christmas.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.