The Chinese company has presented this morning, in addition to its new tablet and its new laptop, two new peripherals designed for gamers, with a 2.5K monitor and a wireless mouse with more than 300 hours of battery life.

During the morning of October 7, Huawei has dedicated itself to showing us which are its new products focused on productivity within the technological field, and more specifically, computer science.

After presenting its new top-of-the-range tablet called MatePad Pro and its new MateBook 14s office computer, it was the turn of gaming peripherals with which they want to convince users who are thinking of renovating their desktop.

This time the devices presented have been the 27 “MateView GT, a curved monitor designed for gamers wanting high refresh rates; and the Wireless Mouse GT, which stands out for its more than 300 hours of autonomy.

The MateView GT monitor has a 27 “curved panel with 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1440 px), VA panel, 350 nits of brightness, a screen refresh of 165 Hz (which gives 165 images per second), HDR 10 technology, a dynamic contrast of 4000: 1, and with 90% of the DCI-P3 spectrum.

As for your connections, the monitor has one USB Type-C port, two HDMI 2.0 ports and one Display Port 1.2 port, which is recommended to get all the performance, since the HDMI 2.0 does not go from 144 Hz to 1440px of resolution.

Of course, the monitor has the VESA mount so that it can be attached to an arm or a wall without much problem, and also with the blue filter from TÜV Rheinland.

Regarding the support of technologies such as AMD FreeSync or Nvidia G-Sync nothing specified, but we understand that being a gaming monitor one of these two will have.

As for the Wireless Mouse GT, it has an autonomy of 350 hours of wireless use, a weight of 120 grams (more than average), a maximum of 16,000 DPI of sensitivity along with 1,000 Hz of response, connection by cable, Bluetooth or WiFi, and RGB lighting.

In addition, the mouse has 7 buttons, all programmable Through software, a tango of use of up to 10 meters from the computer, and its charging cable is Type-C. Finally note that it will come apart a wireless charging mat.

Regarding prices and availability, from Huawei they have not given much information, since we do not know anything about the MateView GT 27 “gaming monitor at the moment, while we do know things about the mouse, but not all the details.

Specifically of the Wireless Mouse GT we have been able to know that it costs € 129 in Spain, that is already in Huawei stores in our country and that the charging device will be sold separately (we do not know the price).

As confirmed by Huawei, mouse bundles, more charging station and monitor will be launched, for those who want to do a complete desktop renovation, something very common within the Huawei ecosystem.