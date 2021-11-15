Media assure that with this solution Huawei could access critical components that it is prohibited from obtaining by itself, such as processors and other key parts of smartphones.

Since the Trump administration cracked down on Huawei, the Chinese giant has been banned from making phones and tablets with American products and American software. And that has limited them a lot.

To combat this problem, Huawei has done everything, such as selling Honor to a consortium so that the brand could return to the market and thus get a good economic cut along the way.

Now, and according to Bloomberg, Huawei has a new plan in place to avoid part of the American administration’s ban: licensing their smartphone designs to third-party manufacturers.

Bloomberg assures that With this solution Huawei could access critical components that it is prohibited from obtaining by itself, such as processors and other key parts of smartphones (the operating system itself, without going any further).

The third party in question would be the state-owned China Postal and Telecommunications Appliances Co. which It already sells phones like the Huawei Nova 9, which by the way is almost identical to the Honor 50, the first Google-powered phone to be marketed by Honor outside of China after the ban.

Huawei and PTAC would deepen their relationships to enable the sale of private label phones based on Huawei’s licensed hardware designs.

Given that Huawei’s consumer business is nearly mortally wounded after the latest sanctions, the move could be the only option for the company to remain relevant, keeping its important mobile research and development unit.

Huawei sees this solution as a lifesaver before they have to shut down their smartphone and tablet divisions, a business that two years ago they led and where now they hardly have a presence.

In fact, Huawei hopes the partnerships can get their sales back up, with more than 30 million units sold planned for next year.

However, neither Huawei nor its partners have made official comments, so it remains to be seen if the deal actually takes place.