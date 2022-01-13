In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Powerful, light and with a great autonomy. This Huawei MateBook X Pro remains one of the ultrabooks with the best value for money.

Although Huawei became known for its mobile phones, today it has a large number of products, among which we have to highlight especially its laptops.

Equipment like this Huawei MateBook X Pro They are quite a surprise because their power, design and weight are truly spectacular. Not to mention that the prices of their laptops are usually in a perfect value for money.

That’s why this offer for the Huawei MateBook X Pro is one of the best you’ll find right now. Huawei has discounted 500 euros from its price for one of its most advanced models, remaining at 1,399 euros.

This laptop has an ultra-thin design, 3K screen and Windows 10 as an operating system, the direct competition of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 in its different configurations.

That’s how it is, 500 euros discount for one of the most powerful ultralight laptops that you can get right now. And it is that this MateBook X in its edition of 2021 comes with the best of the best.

It has an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and also a 1 TB SSD so you never run out of storage space.

The 13.9-inch screen is tactile and has a 3K resolution, which translates to 3,000 x 2,000 pixels. Yes, it has a 4: 3 format, more square than normal so that you have more space to browse or create documents of all kinds.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test two versions, 2020 and 2021. Undoubtedly the latter, the one we are highlighting right now, is one of the best thanks to the power of its processor and performance.

In addition, it has a 56 Wh battery with a range of between 7 and 8 hours of use. It features USB-C charging, a 65W charger and as a gift a Bluetooth mouse.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get it for 1,399 euros in the Huawei online store with a discount of 500 euros already applied.

Shipping costs are totally free and it is delivered from Spain, so it will take a few days to reach your home.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.