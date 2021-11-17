In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

With active noise cancellation, autonomy of up to 5 hours that increases to 36 hours with its charging box, these Huawei FreeBuds Pro are the headphones you were looking for.

Active noise cancellation is one of the technologies created for anyone who wants to escape from the noise of the city or is simply looking to concentrate on anything. And the headphones that make it up aren’t that expensive anymore.

As an example the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, your best totally wireless headphones that have active noise cancellation and great autonomy. Best of all, they are now at their all-time low, just 99 euros.

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

If you are looking for headphones that allow you to turn off those annoying noises when you are traveling, of people talking or the typical murmur of people talking in the distance, these headphones are the best choice.

They are not only cheap, right now at its all-time low price, they are also comfortable and light. They have silicone pads to achieve a better fit in your ear and also eliminate all possible external noise, which we know as passive noise cancellation.

Your microphones will be able to pick up the waves of external noise and create a contrary one that cancels it. This way you can listen to music without interruptions. It is also capable of changing the degree of cancellation depending on the external noise in an intelligent way.

The voice mode will allow you to hear what is happening outside, specifically human voices, so that you can have conversations without removing your headphones.

The autonomy of these headphones is perfect for anyone who wants to use them for many hours throughout the day. With a single charge it will give you 5 hours of use, but with its wireless charging box, 36 hours are reached.

It has other features like the playback control by taps on the pin or the connection to two devices at the same time.

For only 99 euros these headphones are a bargain in the week before Black Friday that you can take advantage of now. In addition, the delivery is made from Spain and has no shipping costs.

