Huawei is not dead, far from it, and proof of this is that they have just announced their new smartwatch in Spain. Originally designed, light, cheap and with almost 100 training modes.

If you are one of those who loves to know your heart rate, the steps you take per day or the amount of oxygen in your blood, surely Huawei smart watches have them on the radar.

Due to its designs, its quality / price and its great offer, the Chinese company has managed to establish itself as one of the most recommended options within the world of smartwatches and smartbands.

And this has merit, since not everything is the sensors, which are also covered there, but the algorithms that interpret the data collected also have a lot of influence. This being the great strength of Huawei’s solutions (which is looking for ways to bypass the US ban).

Huawei Watch Fit NewDisplay1,64 “| AMOLED | 280 x 456 pxSensorsGPS | Heart rate monitor | SpO2 Resistance5 ATMBattery7 daysDimensions and weight46 c 30 x 10.7 mm | 21 gramsPrice € 109

For this reason, today is an important day for the company, since they have just announced that they are launching the Huawei Watch Fit New in Spain, a review of their already tested and analyzed Huawei Watch Fit.

This renovation looks identical to its predecessor, with the same design, straps, weight and buttons that we already saw. a year ago on the watch that inaugurated Huawei’s entry range within smartwatchs.

6.58-inch smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has 5 cameras, connectivity for 5G networks and with Huawei services.

The Huawei Watch Fit New has a 1.64-inch AMOLED display with 456 x 280 px resolution, which can be decorated with the more than 300 designs that are currently available for the clock (advantages of having the same format and size as its predecessor).

The new smartwatch has 12 training routines, for those who prefer to train at home, and records 97 different sports, for those who are not content with just going to the gym or going for a run.

Keeps your weight on 34 grams, so wearing it on the wrist is almost imperceptible, and its battery promises 10 days of continuous use.

As for its sensors, We are talking about the TruSeenTM 4.0 sensor, now classic in all Huawei’s health area products, which gives both heart rate and SpO2 data. It also measures the quality of sleep and scores our workouts.

The clock has saluted today on sale in Spain for a price of € 109 and it is already in stores in four colors: black, orange, blue and pink.