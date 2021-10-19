Ultraportable specially designed for smart productivity, combining aesthetic design, innovative features and global power.

Huawei MateBook 14s has a slim body design with sharp edges. It has a responsive FullView touch screen with a stunning 2.5K resolution and a 3: 2 aspect ratio that enhances productivity, creating a more engaging viewing experience. The notebook has been recognized by the Intel Evo platform and is powered by the new 11th generation Intel Core i7H processor, ensuring fast and smooth performance.

Audio quality is greatly improved by Huawei Sound technology, and typing on the keyboard is a pleasure as it offers 1.5mm key travel that makes it more comfortable and dynamic.

Innovative technology for absolute performance

Huawei MateBook 14s offers exceptional performance in its sleek and lightweight body. It is configured with the new 11th generation Intel Core EVO processor and Intel Iris Xᵉ integrated graphics. For an exceptional experience on the go, Intel has partnered with Huawei to jointly design a line of premium notebooks. Laptops based on the Intel Evo platform are designed to keep up with today’s hectic pace of life.

Ultra performance mode can be activated by pressing the shortcut Fn + P, which raises the TDP of the CPU to 45 watts. With support for 1TB NVMe PCle SSD upgrade, huawei MateBook 14s enables users to stay productive, unleash creativity, and multitask with ease. The Huawei Shark fan system has been further improved for even more efficient and quieter cooling performance.

Fast charge

In addition to high performance, huawei MateBook 14s allows long-lasting sessions thanks to a high-capacity 60 Wh battery that helps users to forget about low battery anxiety. Coupled with a pocket-sized 90w power adapter, the notebook can work up to 3 hours on a charge of just 15 minutes. The power adapter is also compatible with the huawei SuperCharge so it offers unprecedented charging speed in the huawei range.

Huawei Sound

It makes its debut with the Huawei MateBook 14s to offer a pleasant audio experience. The new notebook includes a set of four speakers, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers that produce powerful bass and clear highs. The speakers are compatible with Huawei’s sound field reproduction algorithms that create high-quality sounds and distribute them to each side, offering a more immersive experience. The four microphones located on the edges allow to pick up the sound even from a distance of up to 5 meters. Huawei MateBook 14s comes with the industry’s first personal voice enhancement technology to eliminate ambient noise while picking up the user’s voice, so they can be heard loud and clear in calls or meetings.

Keyboard

This innovative keyboard offers a comfortable and enjoyable typing experience. With 1.5mm key travel and Huawei patented Soft-landing design, the keyboard provides tactile feedback and makes typing with the MateBook 14s a pleasure, even during a long session. Other classic features of the brand that are still present are the fingerprint power button for powering up and logging in in a single step and in a more secure way, and the WiFi 6, which makes life easier for users by offering maximum speed. .

Security

As for advances in security, huawei MateBook 14s also introduces facial recognition to allow unlocking with a single glance, just like the brand’s smartphones already do.

A visual pleasure: with the new ultra-slim design

Huawei MateBook 14s comes with an aesthetic design that also makes it comfortable to hold. Each edge of the notebook is finely angled to give the device an ultra-stylish look. In addition to premium space gray, a classic elegant and timeless color, Huawei MateBook 14s comes in a new color combination, the striking green metallic.

Screen

MateBook 14s features MateBook’s signature FullView display with four narrow bezels. It has a high 90% screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience and a productive 3: 2 aspect ratio allows the screen to display more content vertically. With support for a wide 100% sRGB color gamut, the screen can render 1.07 trillion colors to display vibrant colors and a smooth transition. The screen’s ten-point multi-touch support enables users to be more efficient in handling tasks. This new version replaces the retractable camera incorporated in the keyboard with a discreet camera now integrated in the upper frame of the screen.

The MateBook 14s display supports a refresh rate of up to 90 Hz for smooth browsing and smoother image refresh. By pressing the Fn key and the R key simultaneously, you can toggle between 60Hz for power saving performance and 90Hz for smoother images. The new laptop offers dual eye protection to users with its TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Free anti-flicker certifications, which help relieve eye fatigue, thus protecting the eyes. The new laptop incorporates a light sensor that senses changes in ambient light and applies a more intelligent adjustment of the screen brightness accordingly.

Smart experience: improved cross-device collaboration

The new laptop extends Huawei’s multi-device connectivity capabilities by supporting intelligent connections between itself and Huawei MatePad smartphones, tablets, MateView monitors and other Huawei devices.

With a simple touch on the mouse movement touch zone, users can connect the laptop with a Huawei smartphone and project the mobile interface on the laptop screen, using both devices at the same time on the computer screen and being able to manage all the functions of the mobile from the mouse keyboard speakers and microphones of the laptop.

They can also unleash their creativity by connecting huawei MateBook 14s with a Huawei MatePad tablet and use it as a digital canvas or as an extra-portable extended display. MateBook 14s can also connect with nearby headphones like Huawei FreeBuds for more private sound. To have a wider viewing area, users can make the laptop collaborate with a Huawei MateView with a cable or wirelessly. It could even be synchronized with a Huawei speaker like Huawei Sound to produce powerful and high-quality audios for users, once again showing the ability of interaction between all the brand’s devices.

