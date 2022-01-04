In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

A powerful and complete laptop for the new year and with a special discount of 200 euros.

With the arrival of the new year, it is time to think about updating some of your products that you use every day, especially if what you are going to do this year is study or work from home. That is why products such as laptops, tablets and mobiles are among the best sellers at this time.

If you are a student or a person who will work from home for a long time, we recommend a powerful and cheap laptop like this one. Huawei MateBook D 14 with Intel Core i5 processor for less than 600 euros.

Slim and ultra-light notebook with a thickness of 15.9 mm and a weight of 1.38 kg. It has a 14-inch Hull HD screen, 10th generation Intel Core processor, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

We are talking about a powerful and light laptop that now has exclusively a discount of 200 euros on its original price, of 799 euros.

It is available in the Huawei online store in Spain with free shipping and delivery in a few days because it is sent from its warehouses in Spain.

This laptop has a 14-inch IPS screen with a Full HD resolution, in addition to a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and an ultra-fast 512GB SSD.

An important detail that you must take into account for the future is that both RAM and SSD are upgradeable, so that in a few years you will not have problems in improving it and doing it faster without spending money on a new equipment.

It is a computer that comes from the factory with Windows 10, but it is upgradeable to Windows 11 as soon as you take it out of the box.

This Huawei MateBook D 14 is a cheap laptop perfect for anyone who needs to take it from one place to another. Its size is compact and its weight is only 1.38 kg. In addition, its charger, which is usually huge, fits in your pocket and has a power of 65 W.

In a world where telecommuting is more and more normal and students spend more time with their laptop to create documents of all kinds and make video calls, this offer of the Huawei MateBook D 14 is a very good option.

And if you want the 15-inch version you can get it for 608 euros with the code A50MBKD15I3 only until next January 9, 2022.

