That Huawei is not having a good time in the West is not a secret. Their mobiles cannot take off due to the US veto, but there are other segments where things are doing better.

In wearables it seems that they are penetrating with devices as interesting as the Freebuds 4 -analysis-, the Watch Active -analysis- or the imposing Huawei Watch 3, which we loved.

Now they have also put their paw in the monitor segment with a gaming model, the Mateview GT, and a 28 “Mateview that we analyze below and that wants to become the perfect monitor for teleworking.

Huawei MateviewInches28.2 “Resolution4K | 3,840 x 2,560 pixels | Aspect ratio 3: 2 Panel typeIPS Refresh60 Hz Brightness500 nits | DisplayHDR 400Color space98% DCI-P3 | 100% sRGB | Contrast 1,200: 1Arm Included | Proprietary support | Can be tilted between 5º and 18º forward and backward ConnectionUSB-C compatible with 65W external load | 2 x USB-A 3.0 | HDMI 2.0 | MiniDP 1.2 | Headphone jackPower supply 135W USB-CPrice565 euros at Amazon

Analysis sections of the Huawei Mateview 4K 27 “:

Very premium look with touch controls and metal body

Let’s start talking about design because as soon as we take it out of the box we see that we have a very, very premium monitor.

Something that I loved is that it comes mounted in the box, so you just have to remove it ‘as it comes’, put the power cable, the computer signal cable … and enjoy.

In 3 minutes and without having to do cable management, you have the monitor ready to go to produce and, the truth is, it is one of the most comfortable experiences I have had with this type of product.

Continuing with the design, we have a monitor that is built in aluminum. The screen frames are very, very small and, in fact, Huawei ensures that the panel occupies 94% of the front, a very good figure.

We have no chin or buttons, so the feeling on the desktop is fantastic and to control the monitor options (sound, brightness, image parameters and profiles, etc.) we have a small touch panel at the bottom of the screen.

At first it is not very comfortable to use this because the design is not too intuitive, but hey, in the end you get used to a code of one or two touches to go entering and selecting options and inputs.

The monitor base is square and the set is quite heavy, giving the feeling of being tremendously solid. In this base we have the Huawei Share icon that is not used to charge the mobile by Qi standard, but to connect a Huawei mobile and share screen.

I emphasize “connecting a Huawei mobile” because it does not work with those of other brands, this Huawei Share being one of the pillars of the ecosystem of the Chinese company.

So, it is one of the functions that we miss if we do not have a Huawei. We will see later that there is some more.

But hey, continuing with the base, it has a surface that prevents it from moving on the table and in the arm is a good part of the magic of the monitor.

For starters, on the front you have an array of two microphones and two 5W speakers each. It is not that they offer a spectacular audio experience because it lacks punch and, above all, forcefulness in the bass, but hey, it is appreciated that it is there and you can use the monitor, perfectly, for calls.

On the right side we have the power button, a 3.5 mm jack, two USB-A 3.0 and a USB-C. On the back we see an HDMI 2.0 next to an mDP 1.2 and the monitor’s power USB-C port.

The charger is like that of a notebook, square, and it is USB-C, obviously, delivering a power of 135 W.

This arm, moreover, It has a system that allows us to raise or lower the screen in a very simple and comfortable way, in addition to allowing an inclination of 5º to 18º, approximately, so that we can find the angle that best suits us.

Of course, you cannot turn to the right or to the left, something that would have been really nice to round out the experience. And no, it’s not VESA either.

As I say, it looks spectacular on any desk due to its design and materials. In addition, if the desk has the back ‘view’, being in an office or something like that, we have an aluminum plate with the name of Huawei that is very elegant.

Good IPS 4K with a somewhat particular format in its 28 “

But let’s move on to the screen, since it is the reason for being and the first reason for buying a monitor. The Huawei Mateview has, generally speaking, a very good IPS panel.

The resolution is 4K, but since the format is 3: 2, something that greatly conditions the experience, we have a total of 3,840 x 2,560 pixels instead of the traditional 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

This means that, as is obvious in the photos, the monitor is a little more square than normal and is something that is very suitable for productivity.

For example, the MacBook are also somewhat more square, as well as the Surface and it comes in handy to split the screen and have a lot of content in the vertical.

What happens with a 28 “monitor in this format is that this diagonal is going to seem huge. and yes, we will be able to split the screen, but instead of working with different vertical tabs, it is more focused on working with 3 or four horizontal tabs, dividing the panel into four virtual “squares”.

It is neither good nor bad, simply something that you should take into account and that, in my case, is optimal for the type of work I do when I am writing. Editing video is a different story because I don’t have as much timeline as on a 16: 9 or 21: 9 monitor, but nothing that is not forgotten in two edited videos.

The pixel density seems ideal to me and the viewing angles are also very, very good. In addition, as we will be able to accommodate both the height of the panel and its inclination, the display is optimal.

For writing, office work with data tables, programming and web browsing, it’s a very, very good monitor, but for my work, I have also tested it for video and photo editing.

Without being the monitor with the best color representation, I have worked very well on it both editing video and photos. Obviously it is not my main job and a video editor purist will surely miss a higher P3 range, of 98% on this monitor, but for a use like mine, it is luxurious.

Ah, we can change the image profiles from the monitor options and, in addition, we have the TÜV Rheinland certification to protect eyesight, something that always adds up.

The brightness is high, around 500 typical nits with the DisplayHDR 400 standard, but here is a point to improve. You will not have a problem when it comes to seeing content due to the matte finish and the high gloss, but I have found that the gloss is inconsistent and much more powerful in the center, losing in all four corners.

We have no light leaks, at least on my unit, and the bleeding is not evident, but that little uniformity of the brightness in the corners is something that is noticeable at certain times. It may be my unit, but there it is.

And … is the Mateview worth playing? The truth is that yes, obviously, and titles in which the fps do not matter too much like those of adventure or strategy, it is a joy for the colors and the high resolution.

The 3: 2 format is weird, but hey, it can be played, but considering that the refresh rate is 60 Hz, I would take this as a monitor to work and with sporadic use of games

Loaded with ports and wireless options only for those who have a Huawei ecosystem

One of the things that I liked the most is that it allows a very efficient cable management. The side USB-C is most useful because I, who work with MacBook, I have saved a cable when connecting the laptop to the monitor with a Thunderbolt 3.

In this way I turn the monitor into a dock by enabling the two USB-A, but it also sends the image signal to the monitor and the monitor, for its part, sends a power of 65 W to the laptop, so I save a dongle USB-A for the MacBook and also the charging cable.

On a Windows laptop that is charged by USB-C it works the same way and, if it is not loaded by USB, you can always send the image like this and enable both USB-A.

The HDMI was busy with the Windows desktop to play, although I have already told you that it is not the best monitor for games, but it can, and the miniDP is the port that I have not used at all.

I wish it was a full DP, but hey, considering that we don’t have more than 60 Hz, I haven’t missed it much either.

And I would have liked the side jack to be on the back because I have the speakers connected to the monitor … and there is something unsightly left, but hey, that’s a hobby of mine.

At the port level we are more than served and, as I say, it is a very intelligent management, but we also have wireless options.

We will be able to send the signal from the screen of a Windows laptop to the monitor without cables and, in addition, connect the mobile using Huawei Share.

It seems to me, really, a great idea because this way we have a much cleaner desktop, but unfortunately it is something that is available for devices of the brand, excluding all the others.

If you have a Huawei mobile / laptop, obviously, this does not affect you at all and you will enjoy the full experience, but for others it is an extra that does not work and that increases a price that, as a base, is not low.

Spectacular to work and edit, although you will have to get used to 3: 2

As we have seen in this analysis, the Huawei Mateview is a very good semi-professional monitor.

It falls short of the ‘professional’ category because its color and brightness accuracy may be insufficient for certain users engaged in image editing, but for less focused use, it shines.

I like the contrast of the IPS panel, the viewing angles and the color that it is capable of offering and, for my video and photo use, it is more than enough.

The design is spectacular and very careful, but without a doubt what I liked the most has been the versatility of its ports and allowing me a clean desk by simply having two USB-C cables: the one for the monitor power supply and the one that goes to the laptop.

28.2-inch monitor with a minimalist design with 4K resolution and 3: 2 format for a better visualization of web page and documents.

Although the microphones and speakers are not very good, they are there for a hurry and If you are a user with a Huawei mobile, you can get all the juice out of the monitor.

If not, well, you will not be able to enjoy that wireless connectivity, but you will still have a monitor with an optimal format to work Yes, it is somewhat high in price, but it offers a very good experience.