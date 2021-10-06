The company’s first curved monitor proposes a new audio experience with touch control through the so-called SmartBar.

The MateView GT features a 34-inch 21: 9 ultra-wide curved screen that achieves a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and offers a 3K resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. In addition, it integrates an innovative sound bar.

Multiple ports

Regarding connectivity, it should be noted that in addition to allowing connection with the computer through the multiple ports found on the back, it is compatible with wireless connections and with the characteristic functionality of Huawei OneHop Projection. Special for compatible smartphones and / or tablets, with this feature the user can, with a simple touch, play the content of their mobile or tablet to use the device as if it were a desktop computer.

New sound experience

The innovative SmartBar, built into the base of the Huawei MateView GT, offers immersive multimedia experiences thanks to the double 5w speaker; its forward-facing layout helps minimize sound leakage. Coupled with a grille with nearly 6,000 holes, the 28cc cavity loudspeakers manage to reproduce sounds much clearer.

The audio quality is not only due to the hardware level, since at the software level it also uses an intelligent sound management algorithm, which allows us to offer high-quality stereo sound to enjoy at the highest level without the need to use external speakers. In addition, the SmartBar has been designed with the aim that the user can operate it intuitively: simply by sliding your finger across the soundbar, the volume can be controlled quickly and easily.

Huawei’s new SmartBar includes the ability to vary the lighting mode among eight possible options: Static, Breathing, Colorful, Flowing Waves, Ripple Waves, Single Waves, Colorful Ripples and Colorful Flow. Also, as the sound changes, the intensity of the built-in multi-color FX display will change.

Dual speaker and microphone to enhance the audiovisual experience

As for entertainment options, on the front of the MateView GT’s SmartBar are two long-range microphones. Designed to ensure that the sound input from the microphone is not interfered with by the sound output from the speaker during calls or video conferences, the MateView GT’s dual microphone array is built into the two sides of the stand base and picks up sounds from sources located up to 4 meters away.

Thanks to Huawei’s digital signal processing (DSP) algorithms, it can also automatically filter ambient noise for effective noise reduction and echo cancellation. HUAWEI MateView GT enables high sound quality for calls, even when the user is in a noisy environment.

549 euros

