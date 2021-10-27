Its four-camera system and video recording functionalities open up new possibilities when it comes to capturing everyday moments.

The new member of the Huawei nova family debuts with a camera with high-end technology, which includes the set of RYYB (CFA) and XD color filters. The camera’s hardware and software integration enables users to capture high-quality images and videos, even in low-light situations, making social media content instant, easier and more engaging. The curved infinity-edge display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, its powerful processor, long battery life, and support for the 66-watt fast charge speeds offered by Huawei SuperCharge ensure a smooth experience for hobbyists. mobile games, while Device + smart collaboration capabilities facilitate synergy between your phone and other Huawei products.

Capture stories with the Ultra Vision camera

Huawei nova 9 has a powerful 50 MP Ultra Vision camera system, which allows you to take night photos, panoramas, portraits and close-ups, with high-quality images and almost professional clarity. The four rear camera system also has an 8MP wide-angle lens, a macro camera and a depth sensor. It also includes a large 1 / 1.56 ”sensor and a high light sensitivity RYYB CFA, which collects 40% more light compared to a standard RGGB sensor. This allows you to capture sharp photos and videos even in low light conditions, allowing bright parts of the image not to be overexposed, while dark areas appear bright and in full detail.

In terms of operation, the camera hardware captures an image and then the AI ​​software, XD Fusion Engine, is activated using multiple computational photography techniques to dramatically improve image detail and quality.

Innovation in vlogs to inspire everyday life

To meet the demand for improvements in the vlogging experience, Huawei nova 9 has a high-resolution 32MP front camera. Like the rear camera, it also supports 4K video capture and AIS (AI Image Stabilization) video stabilization, making it easy for users to capture distortion-free, high-definition selfies.

Thanks to continuous front / rear recording, users can also record with both cameras without pausing the recording. This allows for greater fluidity and dynamism in your recordings and the storage of different pieces in a single file. In addition, simultaneous dual-view video recording allows users to show their reactions to events live or, if they want to show an overview image and details, they can capture a close-up and a wide angle at the same time.

Plus, with the Petal Clip app, you can easily choose from a variety of templates and themes for your vlogs, or other content, before posting. Complicated editing processes have been streamlined by searching for videos and creating them in one click. To identify them, simply enter a keyword for the images or videos you want to find in the Gallery and the device will identify any relevant matches.

New design

Huawei nova 9 arrives with a 6.57 ”curved screen with infinity edges and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, with a conical surface, minimizing the side bezels for a more immersive display. It can display 1.07 billion colors and features a 300 Hz touch sampling rate for enhanced touch responsiveness. These qualities, combined with the display’s full-travel DCI-P3 color support, ensure a superior viewing experience with smooth images, vivid colors, and incredible detail.

The Huawei nova 9’s own design is also a commitment to innovation and technological development, since it only measures 7.77 mm thick and weighs 175 grams. The terminal arrives in a modern Star Blue finish, created with a new nebula touch glass manufacturing process that creates a unique texture and highlights the iconic camera module that is more pleasant to the touch and non-slip to the eye.

Power at your fingertips

This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 4G mobile platform and uses Huawei’s proprietary AI technology to intelligently prioritize tasks and optimize performance for an enhanced gaming experience.

The powerful processor is complemented by a cooling system that combines VC Liquid Cooling and graphene for faster and more efficient heat dissipation. This means that the device can perform at full capacity and remain cool to the touch, even after hours of gaming or continuous video playback. The device also supports the new Touch Turbo technology that enables more precise and responsive controls.

Whether it’s for gaming or just browsing the internet, Huawei nova 9 offers a battery life, which is 4,300 mAh. In addition, downtime is kept to a minimum, as the new smartphone supports a 66w Huawei SuperCharge ultra-fast charge.

User experience improvements

With Huawei nova 9, the possibility of controlling several devices simultaneously is simplified thanks to Device +. The Device + tab, located in the upper right Control Panel, allows users to easily control or configure multi-device collaboration with other products, such as Huawei Vision, Huawei FreeBuds, Huawei MatePad and Huawei MateBook.

With the distributed file system, Huawei nova 9 can also function as an external storage drive connected wirelessly to the Huawei MateBook, which means that chosen files can be accessed easily. Thus, when users are composing an email from their PC, they can attach their own images or files that are stored on their Huawei nova 9 smartphone.

Huawei Nova 9 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM): 499 euros

