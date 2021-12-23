In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro now has a 130-euro discount thanks to Huawei’s Christmas offers. A smartwatch for athletes with style, battery for weeks and GPS.

If you are a person who wants to play sports and keep a detailed track of your outputs when it comes to running, cycling, hiking or practically any indoor or outdoor sport, you have one of the best offers available on Huawei.

Now you can get this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for only 169 euros thanks to Huawei’s Christmas offers, offers that will only be available until next December 26.

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

Is about a discount of 130 euros since its normal price is 299 euros. With such an offer it is clear that if you were looking for an elegant and sporty smartwatch, you have no better option than this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro.

This smart watch features a sapphire crystal protection and a titanium body that make it especially durable, especially against impacts and scratches.

It has a battery with an autonomy of up to 2 weeks. In addition, it has GPS to track outdoor activities and tracking over 100 sports modes, including winter sports like skiing and snowboarding.

As a good smartwatch focused on giving you as much information as possible to take care of yourself, it has a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen sensor. This allows you to take measurements while doing sports, but also when you are at rest.

The personal trainer will give you information on how you progress, the intensity of the training or the recovery time you need to relax your muscles.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

If you are concerned about health you should know that it also has monitoring of sleep quality, stress level.

Don’t miss this opportunity to get this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch for only 169 euros, with free shipping and fast delivery from Spain thanks to Huawei’s Christmas campaign.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.