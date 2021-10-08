In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although they were known for their mobiles, Huawei is today a company of accessories, tablets and laptops. Although it still maintains mobile phones and tablets without access to Google services, its application store and alternatives to Google apps do not stop growing.

But Huawei has many more products, where headphones and smartwatches are the most prominent. But there is much more and now you can get them cheaper than normal.

Huawei joins those special dates where they make special discounts. Specifically, a few days of offers without VAT have started. They will last until the next Sunday, October 10, so you better hurry.

If you were thinking of buying a new laptop, smartwatch, or even some noise-canceling headphones, you may be interested in these discounts from the Huawei online store.

Huawei’s online store ships from Spain with free delivery costs, maintaining all the 2-year European warranties on its products and after-sales service.

These are some of the best offers of the days without VAT from Huawei that you can find. And remember, although they are reducing 21%, some products have extra coupons.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Latest generation smartwatch with 1.39 “OLED screen, two weeks of battery life, GPS, GLONASS, heart rate sensor and blood oxygen measurement.

Huawei’s flagship smartwatch compatible with any smartphone, both Android and iPhone, is the Watch GT 2 Pro.

It is a high quality smartwatch that has all the advanced functions you may need. Not only notifications, it also has GPS to save routes outdoors, tracking various sports and sensors for your health.

It has a heart rate sensor and another that measures the level of oxygen in the blood to take care of your health. Its battery life reaches two weeks.

It is especially interesting for athletes because it has monitoring of practically all the most popular sports, with detailed information on sports such as SWOLF in swimming.

Get this Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro for only 199 euros and As a gift you get a Huawei FreeBuds 4i headphones valued at 79 euros.

Huawei MateBook D 15

This 15.6 “computer weighs just over 1.5 kg. With its Intel Core i3 processor it has more than enough power to keep Windows 10 running smoothly.

One of the most interesting laptops right now from Huawei for its price and features is this Huawei MateBook D 15.

Specifically, we are talking about a version with a Intel Core i3 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It is one of the base versions and although there is another version with Core i5, this one is much cheaper.

A laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen and also with a good aluminum design. In addition, this computer is fully upgradeable to Windows 11.

In the Huawei store you can get it for only 450 euros, but by entering the code A5MBD15I38256 before making the payment, it will cost you 445 euros.

Huawei MatePad 11

Huawei MatePad 11 It is one of the latest Huawei tablets with Harmony OS, its own operating system based on Android and that does not have Google services.

At ComputerHoy.com we have been able to test and analyze this Huawei MatePad 11 at every level of detail and we will gut you how this tablet works.

With a 11-inch 2.5K 120Hz display a fast processor such as the Snapdragon 865, 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage (expandable with microSD cards), we are talking about a fairly decent and fast tablet.

You can buy it on sale in the Huawei store for 349 euros with two gifts: cover with keyboard and M-Pencil, a digital pen for writing or drawing.

Huawei MateBook 14

Slim and ultra-light notebook, measuring 15.9 mm thick and weighing 1.38 kg. It has a 14-inch FullHD screen, Intel Core i5-10210U, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD.

Another popular Huawei laptop model, MateBook D14 in this case with an AMD processor.

It is a laptop with a 14-inch screen and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H processor, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. Possibly the best possible setup for a team like this.

Taking into account that in the Huawei store it now costs 901 euros, but using the code A110MB14R716512 you get an extra 110 euros discount. In total, it would stay at only 791.11 euros.

A perfect laptop for those who need to work or study remotely, at home or even in a cafeteria, in the car, on the road … In other words, a light and powerful PC to do whatever you want wherever you want.

Huawei Display 23.8

5.72mm TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified 23.8-inch FullView Monitor. FullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. With tilt adjustment and VESA mounting bracket.

The perfect accessory for a laptop or for your desktop PC is this screen Huawei Display 23.8 that right now you can find for a very discounted price.

As its name suggests it has a size of 23.8 inches, what is normally considered straight 24 inches. It also has a Full HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh.

It is an unpretentious screen perfect to get a better posture if you use a laptop to work or study. It is also very cheap.

It is reduced to 130.38 euros in the Huawei online store, but using the code A35DISPLAY60HZ you have an extra 35 euros discount, which makes it cost you only 95.38 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

If you were looking for good wireless headphones, pay attention to this offer for the Huawei FreeBuds Pro.

We want to highlight above all the sound quality and active noise cancellation of these headphones, because they are usually very important characteristics when you are looking for this type of products from a higher range.

They have an autonomy of 8 hours and their wireless charging box gives you 3 extra charges, making a total of about 32 hours without having to recharge the box.

Its offer price is 146 euros, but with the code A40FBPRO you will have an extra 40 euros of discount, so it will only cost you 106.78 euros.

Do not miss the complete analysis that we have published of these headphones.

