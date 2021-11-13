11/13/2021 at 11:43 CET

Today we have to talk about one of the new jewels in Huawei’s crown: its televisions Huawei Vision S. In it we find unparalleled visual power and sound quality. Later we will tell you in depth what we found, although we can already tell you that it has been really interesting.

You can get the new Huawei Vision S in the official store of the brand at a price of € 499 for the 55 ” version and at a cost of € 699 for the 65 ” side.

DATA SHEET

Size: 55-inch TV tested, although there is a 65-inch version.

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels Ultra HD 4k 2160p.

Update frequency: 120 Hz.

Backlighting: VA Direct LED.

Smart tv: HarmonyOS.

Integrated Wifi: Yes.

Bluetooth: Yes, Bluetooth 5.1.

Processor: Honghu 818 with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM.

HDR: Yes.

Sound: 40W (4x 10W) ​​HUAWEI Sound.

Ports: HDMI3 x HDMI 2.0, USB1 x USB 3.0.

Voice assistant: Celia.

Remote control: by voice with Bluetooth and by remote control including OneHop projection with NFC technology

Camera: 13 MP and supports 1920 x 1080 video calls and photos.

6 microphones for long distance voice capture.

VISUALLY IMPECCABLE

Huawei Vision S analysis

The first thing that catches the attention of huawei tv it is its aesthetics. It should be mentioned that practically all television today are really beautiful. However, Huawei always pays special attention to this, both in their televisions and in the rest of the products that they put on sale; like your mobile phones or tablets. In this case, we are facing an almost borderless television, totally full view and topped by a webcam that will make our work much easier if we want to use the screen to work. It is an incredibly beautiful screen, very minimalist and that looks great in any modern living room furniture.

However, as a television it has some drawbacks. The main one is that it has no antenna output, so it is not really a television to use, but rather a smart monitor and we need to install the corresponding applications to watch television. At the same time, as you may well know by now, it does not work with the classic Google Android, but with HarmonyOS, so it is true that perhaps there is a little shortage of applications. In my case it has not been like that, and I have been able to use television in a really functional way. However, perhaps for some more demanding users it is smart to buy a TV Box with Android. There are very cheap ones and this television is still unbeatable in quality / price so we cannot ignore this as something of capital importance.

Why is it unbeatable in quality price? For the € 499 that is currently worth we have a television of 55 inches with 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to these fundamental issues, it has a MEMC image interpolator and improvements to avoid flickering, color corrections and … in short, everything that nowadays a person needs a television.

Huawei Vision S analysis

A problem with televisions in this range, and generally higher-end televisions, is sound. The sound of the Huawei Vision S is far superior to the competition thanks to its four 40W speakers. It sounds splendid and it is really fun to watch some action movie on television and enjoy the explosions with such powerful sound.

Its connectivity is perhaps one of the weak points, since It does not have HDMI 2.1 and therefore falters in video games if we seek to squeeze it with 4k and 120FPS. However, I have played the PlayStation 4 on it and it has been great. At the same time, it has a 13MP webcam with 1080 resolution that allows us to take photos or have a work video call in a really professional way. To be honest, it is not something I look for much on a television, but it is an addition that is always welcome.

Huawei Vision S analysis

CONCLUSIONS

If you are looking for a total media center, the Huawei Vision S is your TV. You must bear in mind that it is not a television to use, and if, in addition, you are a demanding user, you may need a TV Box to take advantage of all the possibilities that television offers. However, HarmonyOS is an operating system in constant evolution and that very soon will be one hundred percent to offer the best possible service.

