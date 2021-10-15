In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new Huawei Watch 3 is one of the strongest rivals of the Apple Watch and right now it is on sale: its price has fallen below 300 euros for a limited time.

The smartwatch has become an indispensable device for many users, especially for those who like to record their physical activity and sports workouts.

If you are looking for a smartwatch with excellent features and a low price, you are in luck because the new Huawei Watch 3 is on sale with a most succulent discount: you can buy it for only 299 euros for a limited time.

Its original price is 369 euros, but the brand applies a direct discount of 40 euros and you can benefit from an additional discount of 30 euros. entering the code A30WATCH3 before making the payment. Therefore, in total you save 70 euros thanks to this promotion.

This smartwatch has LTE connectivity and up to 14 days of battery life. It can measure more than 100 different sports activities, so it is also valid as a sports watch.

The Huawei Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches of 2021, and without a doubt it is worth buying it for less than 300 euros. We have analyzed it thoroughly and it is about a smartwatch of the most complete that shines especially in the sports monitoring section.

The device monitors more than 100 disciplines and offers detailed statistics for each of them, so it will be very useful to analyze your evolution in training.

The measurement of health parameters is another of the strengths of the Huawei Watch 3. It records the VO2 Max and blood oxygen saturation, it has an electrocardiogram function, and it even has a sensor to measure body temperature.

Another important feature is that has 4G, so that you can make calls, write and receive messages and always be connected to the internet even if you don’t have your mobile on you.

Despite offering you all these functions, its autonomy is greater than you imagine. Its battery can last between 2 and 3 days, so you don’t need to charge it every night.

We explain how to make the best decision to buy a sports watch, the models and what you should look for to make the best choice and save money.

While it is a bulky watch, the design of the Huawei Watch 3 is very attractive and features premium materials and finishes. It has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen in a classic circular format, with an aluminum case and digital crown.

The official store of the brand, Huawei eStore, sends you the order within 2 or 3 working days and shipping costs are free, so you won’t have to make any additional payments.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.