The Huawei Watch GT 3 is already among us. The new generation of Huawei’s sports watch comes with new features for measuring health, improvements for training and great autonomy. These are its characteristics and price.

Huawei has introduced the Huawei 9 and Huawei Nova 8i, but these smartphones have not arrived alone. The catalog of the Chinese company has received another new product: the Huawei Watch GT 3, the new generation of this sports watch.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 shares some features with its predecessor, the Huawei Watch GT 2 that hit the market in 2019, but it has some improvements in health measurement, as well as more sports modes and new functions for workouts.

It is available in two case sizes: 42 and 46 mm and, although they share a good part of their characteristics, they also present some differences.

The 42mm model is available in two variants: Active with a silicone strap and Elegant with a leather strap or Milanese strap. It has a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels.

The 46mm model, meanwhile, is available in three variants: Active, Classic with a leather strap and Elite with a metallic strap. It also equips an AMOLED panel, but in this case it has a larger size of 1.43 inches.

The Huawei Watch GT 3 comes with a new PPG 5.0 module for heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level measurement. Thanks to this sensor it provides a Accurate heart rate tracking and SpO2 monitoring throughout the day.

Another novelty compared to the previous generation is that it supports many more training modes. You are now able to record up to 100 different disciplines, including 18 pro modes and 12 outdoor workouts like skiing or golf.

If you practice running, the Huawei Watch GT 3 will allow you to improve your marks thanks to its personal trainer with AI, which evaluates your abilities to offer you a personalized training plan.

The 42 mm model’s battery has a lower capacity due to its size and offers a range of up to 7 days, compared to the two weeks that the 46 mm model can achieve. They both support wireless charging.

Below you can see the specifications of the Huawei Watch GT 3:

Huawei Watch GT 3 42mmHuawei Watch GT 3 46mmCase size42mm46mmDimensions42.3 x 42.3 x 10.2mm45.9 x 45.9 x 11mmBand length130 – 190mm140 – 210mmWeight35g (without strap) 42.6 g (without corfea) Display 1.32 “AMOLED 1.43” AMOLED Sensors Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Geomagnetic Sensor, Optical Rate Sensor cardiac, pressure sensor, temperature sensor Processor ARM Cortex-MARM Cortex-M Memory 32 MB RAM | 4GB ROM32MB RAM | 4 GB ROMWater resistanceYes, 5 ATMYes, 5 ATMConnectivityGPS, bluetooth 5.2, WiFiGPS, bluetooth 5.2, WiFiBatteryUp to 7 days | Supports wireless charging Up to 14 days! Supports wireless chargingSports modesMore than 100More than 100CompatibilityHarmonyOS 2, Android 6.0 and later, iOS 9 and laterHarmonyOS 2, Android 6.0 and later, iOS 9 and laterPriceFrom 229 eurosFrom 249 euros

Huawei Watch GT 3: price and availability

The price of the 42mm Huawei Watch GT 3 will start at 229 euros, while the 46mm model will start at 249 euros.

Huawei’s new smartwatch is already available for sale in some countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom, but it cannot yet be purchased in Spain. We will notify you when you disembark in our country.