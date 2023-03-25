Huawei Watch Ultimate for Android phones, the Chinese company’s response to the Apple Watch Ultra

Huawei presented its new smart watch Huawei Watch Ultimate, which promises to lead the premium range of these accessories for Android cell phones, with functions for extreme sports athletes and with the willingness to compete against the Apple Watch Ultra.

According to a report published on the website of computer todaythis new smartwatch boasts a resistance in immersions of up to 100 meters with high-resistance materials.

According to Huawei, this Watch Ultimate is the highest quality smartwatch from the company presented to date. It is the first created with zirconium-based liquid metal, a material used in high-end luxury watches and in the aerospace industry.

The new watch comes in two different versions, with different finishing colors and bracelet materials. Its dimensions are 48.5 x 48.5 mm with a thickness of 13 mm and a weight of 76 grams without strap.

Huawei Watch Ultimate

Made for extreme sports

In addition to its underwater capability with four diving modes, this smartwatch withstands extreme temperatures. Its materials offer an impressive strength-to-weight ratio, with zirconium being 4.5 times stronger than stainless steel or titanium. It does not deform easily in extreme conditions, maintaining a metallic shine finish.

The Huawei Watch Ultimate features a zirconium front cover, ceramic back cover and a sapphire crystal display with a ceramic bezel. It boasts a double IP68 certification and is waterproof up to 10 ATM resisting temperatures below -20°C and above 45°C.

Huawei Watch Ultimate

Huawei Watch Ultimate

Its screen is a 1.5-inch circular LTPO AMOLED color touch screen, which allows you to slide in any direction, touch and hold. The resolution is 466 x 466 pixels and a density of 311 pixels.

In the battery section, it is 530 mAh, with a range of up to 14 days of regular use or eight days of intense use, although this may vary depending on the features used and the frequency of use. It is compatible with wireless charging, with the charger included in the box and with only 60 minutes needed to put the device at 100%.

Huawei Watch Ultimate

The models are the Watch Ultimate Ultimate Voyage Blue with a titanium strap and blue bezel, and the Watch Ultimate Ultimate Expedition Black edition with black finishes and a hydrogenated nitrile rubber (HNBR) strap, a particularly resistant and flexible material. Pricing has not been revealed, but the smartwatch will be released on April 3.