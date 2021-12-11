In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei sells several smartwatch models for less than 100 euros, one of them specially designed for athletes.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e is a cheap smartwatch, although its price should not fool anyone, since it is a model that fully meets if you are a runner, cyclist or even if you practice swimming, and for much less than 100 euros.

Right now, temporarily, Amazon sells it for only 81 euros, a real bargain that will surely make it sell quickly, and that may mean that the offer does not last long.

We have been able to put it to the test in its review, which has left us very satisfied in general, especially with the precision of its sensors and the duration of its battery, which reaches approximately two weeks with normal use, depending of course. how long you activate the GPS.

This smartwatch for athletes has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

For the price it has, we can confirm that it is among the best running watches of the moment, especially in relation to value for money, although obviously there are other more complete and current models that measure values ​​with VO2 Max or SpO2.

It has more than ten sports modes and measures rhythm, heart rate or quality of sleep, among other things.

If, for example, you think about giving a smart watch as a gift, this model is one of those that should be on any list, and from a fully consolidated brand such as Huawei, with the endorsement of our analysis to attest that it is a purchase. quality.

