One of the most interesting offers of the moment in technology comes to Amazon. This is a combo that includes a watch and headphones with active noise cancellation.

Huawei follows a very aggressive pricing strategy with all its products in Spain, especially with its headphones, watches and even laptops, with discounts that leave them practically at half the price in many cases, as is the case now.

Your Huawei Watch GT 2 is sold in a pack with the Freebuds 4i for just 129 euros both in its official store and now in Amazon Spain, which has matched the offer and leaves these two devices at a demolition price.

This smartwatch reaches two weeks of battery life, has integrated GPS and can quantify dozens of sports activities, in addition to measuring values ​​such as stress level in real time.

The official price of the smartwatch is 219 euros, while the FreeBuds 4i would normally cost another 100 euros, so the reduction in this combo is more than considerable.

We are talking about a very complete smartwatch model, with GPS and more than a week of battery life, perfect for athletes of all kinds who want to have all their performance data on their wrist and mobile phone.

In addition, it also equips an AMOLED screen, which can be seen perfectly even in broad daylight.

For its part, the FreeBuds 4i are one of the latest noise-canceling headphones from this brand. Its ANC is quite good and the sound quality is also very remarkable, as we have seen first-hand in its analysis.

It is true that since the Huawei Watch GT 2 was put on sale, some better models have come out, such as the Huawei Watch 3 itself, although that has also had a domino effect in the firm’s catalog, reducing more and more the price of models from previous years.

As is usual in Amazon, shipping is totally free from Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although if you have one, your purchase will arrive much faster wherever you are.

