There are dozens of different headphones out there, and it’s hard to choose. Everything is easier with high-quality products that are heavily discounted.

Located in the high-end of wireless in-ear headphones, the Huawei FreeBuds Pro stand out for its excellent audio quality, intelligent active noise cancellation, and wireless charging.

You can get Huawei FreeBuds Pro headphones with a discount of 62 euros, now they only cost 106.78 euros, their minimum price, in the Official Huawei Store with free shipping. To get the discount you have to enter the code A40FBPRO. Be careful because the offer only lasts until October 10th.

They are headphones designed for compete directly with Apple’s AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, that gives us an idea of ​​its quality.

These TWS headphones have active noise cancellation and wireless charging, in addition to a premium design and intelligent detection of ambient sounds to activate the ANC.

In our review of the FreeBuds Pro headphones we particularly highlight sound quality, noise cancellation and excellent value for money, which now improves even more with this discount of 62 euros.

The most remarkable thing is that its active noise cancellation is not only one of the best on the market, reaching 40 db, but also has 3 different modes, Comfort, General and Ultra, and switch from one to the other as needed.

You can configure it to cancel all noise except loud sounds like a car horn, a scream, or a call on your mobile. Or block everything, if you want.

In our analysis we certify the audio quality, with a very good bass presence in one 11mm dynamic driver and a standard wireless connection that goes up to Bluetooth 5.2.

They also have a great balance with defined highs and lows with some depth. Of course, it does not have a built-in equalizer system.

Its autonomy reaches 8 hours, and the case offers 3 additional charges. Fast recharging via USB Type-C takes 1 hour for the case, and 40 minutes for the headphones.

Also has wireless charging compatible with any wireless charging base Qi.

