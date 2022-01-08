In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei Watch GT 3 is already on sale on Amazon before in Huawei’s own store in Spain. Take advantage of this limited offer.

Amazon has just published an interesting update on the price of the Huawei Watch GT 3. It is a smartwatch that was launched last October and that arrived in Spain very recently. And although we had seen it slightly lowered, now it is more.

Now you can get the latest premium range smartwatch from Huawei for only 209 euros. It is a discount of 20 euros compared to the official price that you can find in your store.

Huawei Watch GT 3 on Amazon

It is a bargain considering that we are talking about a state-of-the-art smartwatch and that it is within the high range of watches with which you can play sports, take care of your health, check notifications, play music and much more.

One of its great characteristics is that it reaches a autonomy of 2 weeks no problem in the 46mm version, while the 42mm one reaches 7 days of use.

In addition, it is a mobile specially designed for people who like to play sports. He has a personal trainer for various sports, such as running. It will tell you when you should run faster, slower, when you should rest or what kind of distance you should do in the day.

But it is capable of doing tracking over 100 sports modes, so it does not matter what sport you practice, even outdoors since it also has GPS.

There are many sports watches, but not all of them are suitable for swimming and measure everything you need to know about your performance. Here are some of the ones that do, and very well too.

It tracks your heart with the heart rate sensor and also measures the oxygen level in your blood.

All in one smartwatch with a 1.32-inch round AMOLED screen, only 10.2 mm thick and 35 grams in weight without the strap.

If you were looking for an excuse to buy a smartwatch, this is your call. The Huawei Watch GT 3 is a great smartwatch that you can get for 209 euros at Amazon.

