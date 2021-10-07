In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although there are many smart bracelets for sale, some of them at really low prices, few offer the benefits of the Huawei Band 6.

The smartband sector has been clearly dominated for many years by the Xiaomi Mi Band, although it does not lack competition, especially from other long-standing technology brands, who even dare to compete from you to you in terms of price .

The clearest case is Huawei, which officially has its Band 6 for sale in Spain, a smart bracelet that at least equals Xiaomi in performance, if not directly exceeds it. What’s more, its price is even lower, since applying the code A10BAND6 when buying it in the official store it stays at 38 euros.

Activity tracker with a large 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView screen. It integrates blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) analysis and VO2Max monitoring to measure recovery rate after exercise. It has 96 training modes and 2 weeks of autonomy.

The Mi Band 6, for example, is for 37 euros, although including a reduction that has temporarily left it a bit below.

As we have been able to analyze the Huawei Band 6, we can affirm that due to its characteristics it is surely the best in the market in terms of value for money, although of course there is no shortage of bracelets in 2021 that are worth it.

Its main benefits are its two weeks of battery life, a large AMOLED screen with very good visibility and monitoring of blood oxygen or SpO2.

The fact that the size of the panel has increased and that the dials are also customizable makes this device practically a smart watch more than a bracelet, and that is very positive.

You have decided to take care of your health and get fit, so you are going to buy a smart bracelet. The problem is that there are so many, and so similar to each other, that it is difficult to differentiate them. This guide will help you choose the one that best suits you.

For the price it has, it is definitely worth it if you usually do sports and want to monitor as much as possible all the data, in the case of the heart rate.

As we have seen, the precision of its sensors is very good and is usually correct, something that not all devices can affirm.

This offer on the Huawei Band 6 comes from the official store of the brand, which offers free shipping from Spain for all users.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.