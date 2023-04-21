Hubble Space Telescope captures the largest space “caterpillar” ever seen

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image that has left all the scientists in the world speechless: A space caterpillar that registers an astonishing width of light years in length.

This is a star cluster that is known as IRAS 20324+4057. This “caterpillar” is in the early stages of becoming a star, but at the moment it’s just a huge ball of gas and dust that looks like the giant insect we see in the images posted by the Hubble Space Telescope on its Instagram account. , according to the portal Debate.

Why does it have this strange elongated shape? According to experts, it is the result of ultraviolet radiation from bright stars, which has shaped the caterpillar’s shape over thousands of years. If you think about it, it’s like the stars are playing cosmic sculptor.

The Hubble image shows a bluish knot of gas meandering through the center of the image, with a brighter, denser yellow region on the right side.

It seems that the caterpillar is about to transform into a stellar butterfly. Although it still has a long way to go, since the star formation process can take millions of years.

What can we learn from this space caterpillar? These types of images help us understand how stars form and how they evolve over time, scientists say. But for the rest of us, it’s simply an opportunity to marvel at the beauty and strangeness of the universe.

So the next time you find yourself out in the field looking up at the night sky, remember that there’s a space caterpillar up there, waiting for its moment to become a bright star. And if you’re lucky, maybe you can see it with your own eyes.