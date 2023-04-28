Hubble Space Telescope turned 33 years old, in which it has recorded more than 1.6 million observations

Hubble, the space telescope of the POT and the European Space Agency (ESA), this week celebrated its 33rd anniversary since it was launched aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1990 and did so by leaving us with an impressive new image.

Since the early 1990s, the telescope has made more than 1.6 million observations and important discoveries that have enabled scientists to better investigate and understand the universe.

as you remember 20 Bitamong its most important findings are the detection of planet-forming disks around nearby stars, the chemical exploration of the atmospheres of planets from other systems, the first supermassive black hole in a neighboring galaxy, and evidence of an accelerating universe.

The telescope continues to be operated by the Space Telescope Science Institute and managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and continues to be an international project in which NASA and ESA are working together to explore the cosmos.

hubble space telescope

The 33rd anniversary photo

To celebrate Hubble’s 33rd anniversary, the telescope’s monitoring team has captured an ethereal image of the region near star formation NGC 1333.

The nebula is located in the Perseus Molecular Cloud, about 960 light years distant from Earth. The photograph, taken in ultraviolet and near-infrared light, shows glowing gases and black dust, as well as hundreds of young stars within the dark cloud.

The telescope had to look through a veil of dust at the edge of a huge cloud of cold molecular hydrogen to capture the image. This raw material is responsible for creating new stars and planets with the help of gravitational attraction.

NASA highlights the presence of stellar winds coming from a blue star visible at the top of the image, as well as another bright star at the bottom seen through filaments of dark dust. A reddish glow from ionized hydrogen was also captured among the dark dust cloud, created by thin jets shooting out of newly formed stars outside the frame of view.

The image used for Hubble’s birthday is an example of how the Sun and the solar system formed inside a molecular cloud 4.6 million years ago. Our star was not created in isolation, but was part of something similar to what is seen in NGC 1333.