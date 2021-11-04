11/04/2021 at 16:08 CET

A comet 60 kilometers in diameter is putting scientists in check: it is called 29P and it experiences violent outbursts, which could be caused by geological events that take place both inside the comet and on its surface. 29P / Schwassmann-Wachmann It was discovered in 1927, and it orbits the Sun on a planet-like trajectory in space between Jupiter and Saturn.

The celestial body moves around the Sun in an almost circular orbit, being located approximately six times farther from the star king than the Earth. Due to this position, the average temperature of its surface oscillates 113º C below zero. Although this made up mostly of iceIt is a very active comet and is considered one of the known cosmic objects with the largest sudden increases in luminosity.

A unique kite

In principle, astronomers discovered that 29P behaved differently than other comets. For example, while most comets shed material when their outer layers melt in close flybys of the Sun, 29P / Schwassmann-Wachmann shows a kind of explosive behavior, which takes place in cycles.

The emanations from inside the comet they surprised scientists, being precisely the cause of its extreme brightness and the increase in its luminosity, which reaches several hundred times on certain occasions. The ejection generated later returns to the comet, adding a layer to its structure.

Studies carried out by different astronomers around the world show that the strange comet periodically generates much larger outbursts, in addition to considerably increase its luminosity. According to an article published on Phys.org, a huge blast took place around the end of September: 29P increased 250 times its usual luminosity and astonished specialists and astronomers all over the planet.

Looking for the causes

Although the super-bright bursts of this mysterious comet raise multiple doubts and are truly unpredictable, scientists have some clues about their causes, which will need to be confirmed in future research. Apparently the biggest outbursts they work in a similar way to some volcanoes. The ejections produced by the small eruptions cover the comet’s exterior, gradually creating a “shell.”

Due to this phenomenon, a pressure build-up by the material that is compressed under the layer or covering. According to the researchers, at one point the pressure increases considerably and becomes strong enough to break the icy crust of the comet, leading to an eruption much larger than usual.

Other views hold that the origin of the explosions would be generated in the small region fracture on the icy surface of the comet, from a progressive phase change mechanism in the ice. In turn, these variations would be the product of solar radiation.

Children of Comet 29P

Considered one of the largest known comets, 29P would have recorded in its last great emanation the biggest outbreak in last 40 years. Its outbursts are easily detectable even with amateur telescopes, because dust particles from the comet’s coma (the cloud of dust and gas that covers the nucleus) produce large “curtains” that reflect sunlight.

According to an article published on Space.com, there could be fragments of the comet that are separating when these huge outbursts occur: these fragments could become new comets, as true “descendants” of the giant 29P.

Photo: Different observations of “explosive comet” 29P and its violent bursts of light: astronomers are puzzled about the origin of these huge emanations. Credits: Faulkes Telescope Project / Las Cumbres Observatory.